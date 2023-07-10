Max Wall funeral: first St Michael's College teen who died in Ios, Greece will be laid to rest today

The first of two funerals for Irish teenagers who died in separate incidents in Ios, Greece will take place today.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall's families arrived home from Greece on Thursday evening with their sons' bodies.

Today, a funeral mass for Max will take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin at 11am.

After the mass, Max will be laid to rest in Kilternan Cemetery Park.

His death notice reads: “Max, with a larger than life personality brought great joy to the lives of his family and friends and everyone he came in contact with.

" During his short time, he faced numerous challenges that he bore with great courage and bravery and always remained his most positive sunny fun filled self.”

St. Michael's College community express condolences following the deaths of two past pupils in Greece

His friend Andrew’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by a private family cremation.

Andrew’s family paid tribute to the teen for his unfailing loyalty.

His death notice reads: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days.

"He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie & Maisie.

" He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St. Matthew’s National School, St. Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.”

The two friends were holidaying with other classmates on Ios to celebrate completing their Leaving Certificate exams.

On the night of Andrew's death, he had made the decision to have an early night when he took a shortcut home alone, but suffered a fatal fall.

Within less than 24 hours, Max took ill at the port, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood that Max had previous health issues with his heart.

The two had recently graduated from St Michaels Secondary School in Ballsbridge. Speaking at a prayer service for both boys on Wednesday night, school principal Tim Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were embarking on the “saddest” journey home with their children.

“For me, the image of two coffins going on a ship or a ferry and just going out of port is so poignant. It must be the saddest journey that any parent should ever have to make.”