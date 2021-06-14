The Mauritian Government's agreement to re-examine the case comes 10 years after Michaela's murder in January 2011 while on her honeymoon with husband John.

The Mauritius Government has agreed to re-examine the case of Michaela McAreavey, who was murdered on the island in 2011, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have confirmed.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill met with Michaela’s family this morning to update them on the progress following engagement with the Mauritian government.

Michaela, who is the daughter of former Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte, was killed while on honeymoon with her husband John McAreavey in January 2011. No one has ever been convicted with her murder.

In a statement by the Northern Ireland Executive, the Northern Irish Government said all options are currently being explored on how best to further support the family in their efforts to see justice delivered for Michaela.

Michaela’s husband John hailed the news as a “significant step in the right direction", while thanking the NI Executive for their efforts in having the case re-examined.

“A significant step in the right direction. Thank you Michelle and Arlene,” John said in a Twitter post this morning while sharing the Executive’s announcement.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland. The fact that, more than 10 years later, no one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela’s family.

“I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her.

"And I’m pleased that one of my last duties as First Minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that she was “encouraged” by the agreement reached with the Mauritian Goverment to re-examine the case.

“Michaela McAreavey was a remarkable young woman; adored by her family, friends and students. The taking of her young life was devastating for all who knew her.

“In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination. We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I’m encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case.

“Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserves is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered,” Deputy First Minister O’Neill said.