Maureen Rowley (Longford)

Maureen Rowley (84) woke up with a cough one day in the middle of January, 2021 and succumbed to Covid on February 2, 2021.

“It was that quick,” said her brother Breen McGee, (75), from Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

While Maureen lived her life most of her life in nearby Mohill, just a few kilometres across the border with Co Leitrim, she spent much of her time in Longford where she was well known and loved, he said.

“She loved going out and meeting the family,” he said.

She hailed from a family of six and went on to have five children and nine grandchildren with her late husband Alf, who died 23 years earlier, he said.

She also ran a hair salon in Mohill and worked hard to support her family after his death, he said.

“She was very bubbly, although she didn’t mince words,” he said. “If she had anything to tell you she’d tell you right between the eyes. But she was very well received in the community.”

And while only immediate family were allowed to attend her funeral mass where Breen – who is a tenor with the Longford County Choir and St Mel’s Cathedral Choir – sang, hundreds of mourners packed the local churchyard at St Patrick’s Church in Mohill for her burial on February 6, 2021.

He also sang a hymn in honour of his sister during a special ceremony on October 1 last year at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park in Longford town.

Breen, who was himself recently diagnosed with Covid but is now clear of the virus, said the family recently marked the first anniversary of her death.

“We had a beautiful family gathering. Between friends and family there were over a hundred there. We gave her a proper family send off,” he said.

Maureen is survived by her daughters, Sandra, Aideen, Amanda and Geraldine while her only son Cormac, tragically died of cancer before her.