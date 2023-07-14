Maura Higgins makes return to Love Island as new boyfriend confirms romance

Maura Higgins has confirmed she is now the face of the US version of Love Island, as her new love interest confirmed their relationship in a sweet social media post.

The former Love Island star declared: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!!” on Instagram where she added that she will be “Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa”

The programme's official Instagram also shared the news earlier this week in a photo of Maura in a Paul Gaultier, dress alongside a caption reading: “This just in… Maura Higgins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”

It’s a big move for the 31-year-old who had already hinted that she had packed up and moved to Los Angeles in a series of cryptic Instagram posts.

The Longford model announced on Monday that she was taking a break from London, where she was previously based, for “a long time”.

Sharing a snap of a plane’s wing and jet engine as it soared through the sky, she wrote: “Bye bye London... for a long time”.

Several hours later, Maura revealed her destination by posting a photo of a busy LA road lined with palm trees.

“LA it’s been a minute,” the Longford lady wrote.

She also reposted a sweet message from her pal, influencer Sophia Laura, who wished her luck on her new adventure.

Meanwhile, her new beau, Hollywood stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, has confirmed their new romance in an Instagram snap showing him holding Maura's hand.

The couple were first spotted cozying up on a date in London and have since been pictured packing on some PDA by the pool during an Ibiza getaway.

Bobby shared this snap of him holding Maura's hand

Bobby has acted as a stuntman for major movie stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Craig, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 37-year-old's first gig was being Daniel Craig’s double in Quantum of Solace, but his most “life-changing” role to date was doubling for Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Dark World.

Bobby and Chris sparked up a friendship on set and Chris contracted Bobby to be his stunt double for all future Marvel flicks.

The pair have even launched a fitness app called Centr together, and regularly share photos with each other on social media.

It was later reported how Bobby’s ex-wife Rachel “approves” of his romance with Maura.

The Daily Mail reported on how their divorce was finalised last year and Rachel sees it as Bobby is free to date whoever he wants.

“Due to his career, she has been fully prepared that he may well end up with someone in the public eye,” it was reported.

Maura's romance with Bobby is her first serious relationship since her 2021 split from Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice who were together for four months.

However, Maura later removed all the photos of her with Giovanni when they suddenly parted ways.

As well as dating Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor, who both starred alongside Maura on Love Island in 2019, the presenter was also rumoured to have dated the footballer Connor Wickham and former TOWIE's Joey Essex.

Maura had teased that she had been seeking out business opportunities in Hollywood during a visit to La La Land at the beginning of May.

In a thread of Instagram stories at the time, the 32-year-old posed in a smart blazer as she sat beside her pal in car and dressed in a smart blazer.

She captioned the short clip “a day of meetings” before showing off a meeting room at NBC Universal and gushing that it was a “big day”.

Maura burst onto our screens after rocking the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since cemented herself as a successful businesswoman, working as a brand ambassador for Boohoo and Ann Summers, while doing sponsorships for brands like Bellamianta, Oh Polly, and Revolve.

She has also dipped her toe in TV with stints on Glow Up Ireland and This Morning, and her modelling career has taken off after she was signed with celebrity modelling agency Elite Models in 2021.