Mattie McGrath: The leader of the Labour Party ‘will be gone quicker than it gets dark’

Mattie McGrath: The leader of the Labour Party “will be gone before it gets dark”

Mattie McGrath has said that Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik will be gone “quicker than it gets dark”.

The leader of the Rural Independent Group made the comment in the Dáil, saying: “I’ll take no lecture from Deputy Bacik. She’ll be gone, like the last leader, quicker than it gets dark. That’s what happens with the Labour Party.”

Ms Bacik has been the leader of the Labour Party for just over a year, after replacing Alan Kelly in March 2022.