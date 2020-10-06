Mattie McGrath apologises for remarks about Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan

INDEPENDENT TD Mattie McGrath has apologised to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan and his family after he made remarks questioning where he was in recent months.

Mr McGrath made the comments as he criticised the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) following the advisory body's recommendation that the country go into Level 5 lockdown.

He told reporters that Mr Holohan was "riding back like John Wayne with his six guns swinging around ‘I’m going to close down the whole country'…was he with the WHO for the last couple of months listening to them or where was he?"

"It’s a rotten state of affairs and people are sick of it" he claimed as went on to say that Nphet was not elected by anybody

Mr Holohan - who won the admiration of the nation for the way he steered the country through the first wave of the pandemic - was on leave since July before his return at the weekend.

He temporarily stepped aside to care for his wife Emer, who has terminal cancer and is receiving palliative care.

Mr McGrath's comments were criticised on social media.

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon branded them as "shameful" and said they should be "withdrawn immediately followed by a full apology."

He added that the CMO "is an exemplary public servant who has made huge sacrifices in order to protect our people."

Mr McGrath apologised later in the Dáil.

He said: "I did make comments earlier about Dr Holohan and asking where he’s been for the last number of months.

"I understand totally where he’s been, looking after his sick wife.

"I want to profoundly apologise if I caused any offence."

He said he made the remarks in the context of the "furore" over the Nphet decision on Sunday night but added again: "I want to apologise to his wife and family for any hurt caused."

