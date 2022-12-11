Matthew McCallan was ‘a very happy young boy’ who had moments of ‘rascality,’ his funeral hears

The coffin of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan is taken from St Malachy's Church, Edendork following his funeral. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Teenager Matthew McCallan was "a very happy young boy" who had moments of "rascality", his funeral has heard.

The 15-year-old from Dungannon was missing from the early hours of Sunday morning after going to a social event in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

He was found dead on Monday in the Tattyreagh Road area, around two miles from the country music festival he had been attending on Saturday night.

At his funeral mass at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, Co Tyrone today, mourners heard of the "wonderful, short life experience" the young teenager had and the goals he had set for himself.

"Recently in school, Matthew gave some thought and reflection on his immediate and short-term goals, and he designed a lovely, colourful page to keep himself reminded of it," the very rev Dean Kevin Donaghy told the congregation.

"On it he had inscribed 'Pass my GCSEs. Try not to be late. Get a motorbike. Try not to get de-merits. Save up money. Buy a car at 16. Keep working'.

"Lovely ambitions for any 15-year-old to have, truly admirable in every way."

The parish priest added that his parents had recalled Matthew's moments "for rascality".

"One evening his father went to call him for his dinner and opened the bedroom door and there was music playing loud.

"As he walked into the room, there was this cloud of vape smoke. As Matthew sat on the gaming chair, and explained when his daddy asked him 'what's that smoke all about': 'Oh it's that new type of Xbox, when it gathers a whole load of dust, it blows it out through the back'."

The funeral mass heard that Matthew had a keen interest in tractors and the outdoors.

"All things technological and mechanical and agricultural and practical held a fascination for Matthew," Rev Donaghy said.

"He loved tractors and lorries, and all to do with machinery and mechanics.

"He loved to get the work boots on. He loved to be about the horses. He loved his football.

"The large display of photos on the kitchen table at home tells of a very happy young boy living and growing through a lot of interesting activities and lively experiences."

A pair of working boots, his father Peter's trophies and medals, his granddad Pat's cap and a cowboy hat that Matthew was fond of were brought up as symbols of his life.

Among those in attendance at the funeral were Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and local Sinn Fein politician Linda Dillon.

Dozens of people lined the streets in respect for the teenager this afternoon, as friends and family brought his coffin into the church for the mass.

Last week the PSNI said it had decided to make a notification to the Police Ombudsman due to the family’s concerns.

Police have said that senior officers have offered to meet the family.