Matt Damon sends message to 'incredibly brave' young Temple Street patients before jetting off to LA

Matt Damon pictured at Dublin Airport before flying back to the US. Pic: Mark Condren

HOLLYWOOD superstar Matt Damon has avoided getting stuck in Ireland for a second lockdown.

The actor was all smiles this afternoon as he prepared to leave the country on a private jet.

The 50-year-old actor has spent several weeks here filming his upcoming movie, ‘The Last Duel’.

Work on the film was heavily delayed when Covid-19 hit last spring but Damon decided to wait out the original lockdown in south Dublin.

His presence caused a stir among locals and he repeatedly made headlines as he integrated into the community.

Read More

However with the country now entering six weeks of Level 5 restrictions, Damon has this time made a swift exit.

Before leaving, the Hollywood star sent out a message to the young patients in CHI Temple Street, calling them 'incredibly brave' and 'amazing'.

He wore a customised mask as he emerged from a chauffeured driven limousine van at Dublin airport around lunchtime as he and his family began the journey back to their home in Los Angeles.

Matt and his family also had some of their pet dogs with them, which are rescue animals he flew over from American for the duration of his stay here. They own greyhounds and chihuahuas.

In recent weeks the actor has spent time on location in Tipperary, Meath and Wicklow.

Parts of the film were recorded at Cahir Castle, Bective Abbey and in Ardmore Studios.

The Last Duel is being pitched as a blockbuster involving Damon and Ben Affleck, and directed by Ridley Scott.

Damon stars in the lead role opposite Adam Driver and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, with Affleck in a supporting role.

Bourne Identity star Matt recently celebrated his 50th birthday in Ireland, with cast and crew singing ‘happy birthday’ and presenting him with a cake at Bective Abbey, while another small family party was later held at the mansion he was renting in Killiney, south Co Dublin.

Among the wellwishers were his wife, Argentinian actress Luciana Bozan Barossa who he first met in 2003 while filming Stuck On You in Miami.

She and their three daughters, ranging in aged from seven to 13, accompanied the star at Dublin Airport on their departure yesterday from the VIP Platinum Services section.

When he arrived back in America he was reunited with his eldest stepdaughter Alexia (20), who is living there and has recovered from the coronavirus.

Matt and his family had been staying in into the stunning Georgian mansion Mount Eagle on Vico road in Killiney – at a cost of nearly €15,000 a week.

Mount Eagle is a three story seafront villa which was built around 1840 on a stunning private site overlooking Killiney Bay and is considered to be one of Dublin’s finest homes, boasting seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Its views and grounds could be mistaken for a premium home on the French Riviera and the property enjoys unparalleled privacy, uninterrupted views over Killiney Bay and acres of exquisite tiered Italianate grounds that comprise formal gardens, a swimming pool, tennis court, lawns and wooded walking trails.

Matt and his family previously arrived in Ireland in early March and left on May 28, and the actor paid over €1,000 a day for his stay at Ischia in Dalkey

But that should be no problem for the Oscar winning actor who is reported to be worth a €150m.

He returned to Ireland at the end of August and spent two weeks in quarantine before filming.

The star decided to go ahead with plans to come to Ireland earlier this year despite the filming being postponed because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Matt arrived just before the first lockdown and managed to pop in to several stores and coffee shops in Dalkey and was famously pictured with a Supervalu bag when he posed for a snap by the sea with fans.

He was accompanied on jogs and strolls by celebrity bodyguard Basil Whelan, who has performed similar duties for various stars, most notably Niall Horan and Westlife. Whelan was again assigned to Matt during his new stay here.

Matt and his family were also guests of Bono and his wife Ali at their nearby mansion in Killiney as the stars are friends - Mount Eagle is just a stone’s throw away from Bono’s home.

The star also had a live-in chef in his pad in Killiney during his quarantine.

It recently emerged that a crew of about 200 were being housed in the exclusive K Club resort in Co Kildare in while shooting the movie.

Matt has been an occasional visitor to Ireland and has expressed a dream of owning a home on the west coast.

“How awesome would that be,” he raved. “Watching the Atlantic crashing over the Irish cliffs, the rain coming down, the grey skies. I love the weather.”

He previously said the Dalkey area was “one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been”.

“I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks,” he told Dublin radio station Spin earlier this year.

“So we’ve got what nobody else has, which is actually live human beings teaching our kids,” he said.

“We feel guilty, like we’ve got this kind of incredible set-up in this place which is, I mean, it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”

He added that he “can’t think of any place you’d rather be in a two-kilometre radius of”, and even compared the southside Dublin suburb to a “fairytale”.

Read More

Online Editors