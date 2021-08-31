Maternity hospital restrictions may continue beyond October 22 despite almost all Covid-19 curbs being lifted by then

The Government will not commit to all maternity hospital restrictions being eased on October 22, despite almost all other restrictions being lifted by this date.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time following this evening’s announcement on the final stage of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it can’t be a “one size fits all” when it comes to maternity restrictions.

“The direction from Government and the HSE has been clear on this, we believe the partners should be able to attend important antenatal appointments, should be able to attend NICU, should be able to attend delivery,” he said.

Read More

“There has always been one caveat to that. We have to allow the doctors and nurses on the ground in particular units to make decisions for themselves.

“So you’ll have in a hospital, including maternity hospitals, an infection control sister, the chief nurse who is in charge of infection control and you’ll have a consultant in charge of infection control.

“So you have to allow them in individual circumstances to make decisions. There are some hospitals that have Covid outbreaks even now.

“We have to allow for the fact that one size doesn’t fit all.”

The Tánaiste said there was one thing that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) didn’t agree on in the living with Covid plan that was announced today.

He said Nphet didn’t want to allow anyone under the age of 18 who isn’t vaccinated to be able to attend indoor activities.

“When it comes to some of the easing on the 6th and 20th of September, Nphet was happy with us opening for those fully vaccinated but not those who are not fully vaccinated and under 18.

“It’s the same reason why we did it with hospitality, we don’t think its a good idea to split up families.”

Asked why public transport is operating at full capacity from tomorrow, the Tánaiste said: “The reason we are going to full public transport is because people will be fully masked and the vast majority will be fully vaccinated and with people returning to school and work we thought it appropriate.”