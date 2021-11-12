Mater Hospital says outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be curtailed as it deals with latest Covid wave

One of the country’s major hospitals is to cancel many outpatient appointments and surgeries next week and is limiting its activity to only essential services from this evening.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin is suffering serious overcrowding due to a high number of Covid-19 patients and huge demands from people with non-Covid illnesses.

A spokeswoman said: ”It means that outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be curtailed to essential services until further notice.

“The Mater regrets the impact that this will have on our patients but these new arrangements are necessary in order to deal with the impact of the latest wave of Covid-19.

“Patients whose appointments are being deferred will be contacted by phone. Unless you receive a telephone call, please attend your appointment as normal.”

She said the Mater emergency department is also extremely busy with high numbers attending. Where possible it is advisable that patients seek help from their GP or local injury clinic unless they think they require hospital care.

"We apologise for this inconvenience but at present patients are experiencing long waits for non-emergency conditions.

“Our staff across every part of the hospital are working around the clock to deal with the virus, care for those infected and to protect and care for other patients in the hospital. The Mater Hospital is employing all infection control measures and every effort is being made to manage and control the spread of the virus.

“Visitor restrictions remain in place for public and patient safety. The only visitors who are allowed on campus are those who are visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care. No children are permitted to visit the hospital under any circumstances.

"We thank the public and our patients for their cooperation at this time.”