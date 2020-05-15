Mater Hospital is being investigated over claims it delayed reporting 244 coronavirus cases

The Mater Hospital in Dublin was today named as the facility which is being investigated for allegedly delaying the reporting of around 244 cases of the coronavirus.

It emerged yesterday at a Department of Health briefing that one hospital has not reported a large batch of cases since mid March.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who received the figures yesterday afternoon said he was going to investigate the incident.

However, in a statement today the Mater hospital said it has reported all cases of Covid-19 positive results to the relevant authorities on a daily basis.

“At all times the Mater Hospital provided the information that the HSE required and met all legal requirements to report infectious diseases.

“ All of this information is correct and up to date. We are working with the HSE to understand why the provided data may not have been accurately captured.”

The hospital said it also carried out comprehensive contact tracing on every single member of staff who tested positive for Covid-19 through our occupational health department in line with best practice.

“ In excess of 300 staff at the Mater have tested positive for Covid-19 and a further 1500 have self-isolated following contact tracing to protect patients, fellow staff and the public - despite the enormous impact this has had on our operations,” it said.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris said he awaiting a report on the matter.

"It absolutely clear there is a legal requirement to disclose. The legislation is very clear on who that burden of reporting rests with, and I think it's very disappointing that this happened.”

Online Editors