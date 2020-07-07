Mater defends charging up to €275 for Covid-19 test

ONE of the leading private hospital groups in the State has defended charging patients up to €275 for a Covid-19 test before people can attend the hospital.

The Mater Private Healthcare Group also questioned why health insurers were not picking up the cost, given that claims for health procedures in private hospitals were way down this year.

This publication revealed last Friday that private hospitals were imposing new charges for Covid tests for people before they can attend the hospitals.

This prompted Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to say that the Government “would take a dim view” of private hospitals profiteering from Covid-19 testing.

There is no agreement for health insurers to cover the cost for those with cover, although talks are taking place.

The Beacon Hospital in Dublin said Laya Healthcare was covering the cost of its tests.

Some private hospitals are not charging. But others are charging fees of between €75 for those who have to have a day procedure in a private hospital, to €275 for in-patient procedures.

In a statement, the Mater admitted it is charging €275 for an inpatient day procedure, and €75 for a diagnostics outpatient test.

It said this was necessary to protect patients and staff.

The group said the extra public safety measures it has had to put in place were hugely expensive.

“These are costs that we believe should be absorbed by the health insurers as part of insured patients’ policies,” the Mater said.

It said health insurers had “zero claims during the three months the private hospitals were used by the State during the Covid-19 pandemic at no profit to the private hospitals”.

Mater Private Healthcare Group Hospitals said it would not make any profit on the Coivd-test .

It said people attending its hospitals more than once would not have to pay the fee more than once.

As well as the two Mater Private hospitals in Dublin and Cork, the group operates two advanced cancer centres in Limerick and Liverpool as well as a number of out-patient clinics in this State.

The hospital group was sold to French investment company Infravia last year for €500m.

It made a net loss of €23.4m in the final five months of 2018.

Last month the group warned staff that its ability to pay wages and its debts “is now under threat” and that the “danger to the Mater Private’s future is real and immediate”.

A spokesman for the Private Hospitals Association said private hospitals were forced to incur extra costs to meet stringent new public health guidelines, including deep cleaning, the use of PPE and testing patients for Covid before they can be treated.

