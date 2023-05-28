Mastermind of ‘Toy Show The Musical’ is picked to steer Patrick Kielty’s ‘Late Late’ relaunch

Patrick Kielty is the new host of 'The Late Late Show'

Niamh Horan

The television producer who co-created the controversial Toy Show The Musical has been tasked with steering the ship, once the new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty takes over the hot seat in September.