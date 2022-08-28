‘Massive unrest’ — members’ disquiet over Old Conna Golf Club’s decision to fight sexual harassment cases

A south Dublin golf club has assured its members that legal actions taken by two women who claimed they were sexually harassed by the club’s general manager will not affect the club’s finances even if they lose all four actions.

There has been much disquiet among the membership of the Old Conna Golf Club just north of Bray over the club’s handling of sexual harassment complaints brought by two administrators, Alison Rigney and Emily Farrell.

One member said “there is massive unrest” over the club’s decision to fight the cases. Full membership at the club requires a €6,000 entrance fee and a €1,553 annual subscription.

Ms Farrell was awarded €25,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last month after it upheld her complaints of repeated sexual harassment by Ronan Smyth, Old Conna’s general manager.

Old Conna is appealing the ruling to the Labour Court.

It is facing another WRC action from Ms Rigney and High Court personal injury claims from both.

In a recent note to members from Bill Farrell, Old Conna’s President, he insisted the legal cases were being handled by the club’s insurer and its legal advisers.

Mr Farrell said: “The appeal is now pending and in those circumstances, and in the interests of fair procedures and due process, the club has received legal advice that it cannot take any further steps concerning any of the parties involved pending the Labour Court delivering its decision on the club’s appeal.”

Mr Farrell said that “none of the club’s funds are at risk” in the various legal proceedings “since all the costs are being covered by the club’s insurer”.

He said even if the club lost all four cases “any compensation or damages awarded will also be covered by the club’s insurer.”

Mr Farrell said the club was obliged to follow due process and could not take any steps to prejudge the claims and the denials by the general manager.

Mr Smyth, a former President of the Irish Golf and Club Managers’ Association, remains Old Conna’s general manager.

The WRC found there were a number of incidents when Ms Farrell was sexually harassed between 2016 and 2019, including when Mr Smyth asked about her sex life and discussed prostitutes in Marbella.

Mr Smyth denies all the allegations.

He said they had an amicable relationship and that Ms Farrell helped arrange his wife’s 50th birthday and her daughter helped mind his family cat.

Old Conna launched an inquiry in January 2020 after receiving an anonymous letter saying the “two girls in the office” were being sexual harassed. This prompted both women to make formal complaints.

An external consultant hired by the club dismissed 20 of their 23 complaints.

Incidents such as Mr Smyth’s comments about “hookers” were found to only be inappropriate behaviour.

The WRC found both this investigation and a subsequent appeal process had “serious defects”.

The WRC found Ms Farrell had asked Mr Smyth to stop and had made complaints to colleagues. including the club’s bar manager.

Golf Ireland said the management and administration of each affiliated club was not in its jurisdiction.

Its development teams work with all club committees to provide “best practice resources and training” about good governance and on providing “a safe environment for all players and staff”.