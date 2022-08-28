| 14.9°C Dublin

‘Massive unrest’ — members’ disquiet over Old Conna Golf Club’s decision to fight sexual harassment cases

Old Conna Golf Club north of Bray, is appealing a Workplace Relations Commission ruling, which awarded sexual harassment complainant €25,000, to the Labour Court Expand

Mark Tighe

A south Dublin golf club has assured its members that legal actions taken by two women who claimed they were sexually harassed by the club’s general manager will not affect the club’s finances even if they lose all four actions.

There has been much disquiet among the membership of the Old Conna Golf Club just north of Bray over the club’s handling of sexual harassment complaints brought by two administrators, Alison Rigney and Emily Farrell.

