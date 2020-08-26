Massive search operation underway for angler gone missing off Kerry coast

A massive search operation is underway tonight for an angler who has gone missing off the Kerry coast.

The Valentia Coast Guard was alerted this evening after an angler plunged into the sea off Kerry Head around 8:30pm. His fishing companion dived in after him to rescue him and got into difficulty himself.

However, he was rescued a short time later. But the other angler could not be found, according to the Irish Coast Guard.

A major operation swung into action involving the Shannon-based rescue helicopter 115, the Waterford-based rescue helicopter 117 as well as Coast Guard units from Ballybunion and Glenderry

Lifeboats from Fenet and Ballyhaigue are also involved in the search that is ongoing tonight.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that another search was launched for a missing person by the Malin Head Coast Guard tonight, however, details were not available at this time.

