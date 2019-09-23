Massive search operation successfully locates two missing teens lost in forest overnight

GARDAÍ, search volunteers and the infra-red equipped Coast Guard helicopter successfully located two teenagers who had become lost overnight in heavy forestry in north Cork.

GARDAÍ, search volunteers and the infra-red equipped Coast Guard helicopter successfully located two teenagers who had become lost overnight in heavy forestry in north Cork.

The two youths had been out for an afternoon walk when they got lost in forestry on the outskirts of Fermoy on Sunday evening.

They were unable to find their way back to the roadway or walking trails as darkness fell.

Neither were equipped with overnight walking or camping equipment.

When the teens failed to return, the alarm was raised and Fermoy Gardaí began a search operation focused on dense woodland in the Glenabo, Deerpark and Corrin areas.

There was concern for the teens given the potential for injury in the dense woodland and the fact heavy overnight rainfall was forecast.

Cork City Missing Person Search and Rescue volunteers also supported the search operation as did Fermoy Fire Brigade, paramedics and off-duty members of the Defence Forces.

Critical assistance was also provided by the Coast Guard's Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter.

It hovered over the general search area and was able, using its infra red cameras and search spotlight, to identify two unknown heat sources.

They were found in an area of heavy woodland on the western side of Fermoy.

A search party was guided to the area by the helicopter hovering overhead and the two missing teens were successfully located.

They were then escorted out of the forestry and given precautionary medical treatment at the scene.

Both were shocked but unhurt by their ordeal.

Fermoy locals have paid tribute to the emergency services for their handling of the search operation.

Online Editors