Massive search operation for woman missing in west Cork

BOATS, a helicopter, drones and an army of volunteers are searching for a woman reported missing in west Cork.

The woman was reported missing on Tuesday evening after she failed to return home from a coastal walk.

A multi-agency search operation is now underway involving the Coast Guard, RNLI, West Cork Coastal Rescue, Gardaí and volunteers.

The search effort has been focused on the Long Strand-Castlefreke-Rosscarbery areas.

Drones have been used to scan partially inaccessible areas of the coast.

Searches have also been conducted by the Coast Guard's Waterford-based Sikorsky helicopter.

Locals have supported the escalating search effort with good visibility and calm sea conditions aiding the multi-agency effort to locate the missing woman.

Offshore search operations have been led by the Coast Guard's Castlefreke unit and by Union Hall RNLI.

Concerned locals have worked to try to support search agency personnel with offers of hot food and drinks.

A dog search unit is on standby to support operations if required.

Gardaí stressed that no further information is available at the current time as the intensive search operation continues.

It is understood the woman was familiar with the area of coastline involved and regularly walked in the locality.