Massive fundraising appeal launched to help teen left paralysed after Storm Emma freak fall

A fundraising appeal has been launched to raise €200,000 for a teen left paralysed after a freak fall just as Storm Emma was about to hit.

Jack O'Driscoll (19), a keen sportsman, was walking to his Mayfield home in Cork in adherence with the red alert from Met Eireann before the storm hit when he suffered a freak fall in the snow and ice.

Tragically, the young man suffered a serious injury to his spine in the fall on March 1, which occurred two hours before the full storm warning came into effect. Now, a special GoFundMe appeal has revealed the teen fractured his C5 vertebrae in his neck and now faces possibly being left paralysed from the chest down.

Jack O'Driscoll (19) is a keen sportsman

The appeal aims to raise €200,000 for Jack given his new medical and living needs. "Jack was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident," explained the appeal fund launched by family and friends.

Jack O'Driscoll suffered a serious injury to his spine in the fall on March 1

"However the severity of his injury required him to be transferred to the Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital. "He is currently in the hospitals High Dependency Unit (HDU) where he is receiving first class care from the teams of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

"This is the first tentative stage in a long road to recovery for Jack. "Through all of this Jack has remained positive, upbeat and determined.

"Based on Jack’s outlook, his friends and family are hopeful that his progress will continue and allow him to begin the next stage of his rehabilitation at the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dún Laoghaire.

"Since the accident Jack’s family have been overwhelmed by goodwill and support. Therefore, members of Jack's friends and family have established this funding page with the goal of raising the necessary funds for the dedicated support and treatment he will require."

"We feel we owe it to Jack to approach this aspect of his recovery with the same determination he has shown in the early stages of his rehabilitation." The appeal raised more than €12,000 in its first 19 hours - and supporters vowed to campaign until it reaches its €200,000 target.

Online Editors