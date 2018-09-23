More than €1m in cash seized in a massive operation against the Kinahan crime gang "may have been on its way out of the country".

Massive cash haul in Kinahan gang raids 'was on way out of the country'

The Irish operation of the crime gang suffered a major blow after an estimated €1.2m seizure and four arrests yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the significant amount of vacuum-packed cash in a series of searches in Leinster yesterday.

The cash, which was prepared for transport, may have been on its way out of the country, according to a number of reports.

Tens of thousands of euros were seized after gardaí launched searches on two cars off the Clonard Road, Wexford Town at approximately 10.45a.m yesterday morning.

Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering offences. They were aged 47, 38 and 29.

Detectives from the Garda's Drug and Organised Crime Bureau discovered the substantial sum of cash in a gym bag in one of the cars.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí swooped on a private residence in West Dublin where they discovered an even larger sum of cash.

In a third move, gardaí held a further search in Wexford yesterday evening and counted another €200,000 cash pile.

They arrested a fourth man, aged 44, in the follow-up operations.

The haul, which is now being counted by detectives, is thought to be the largest ever seizure from the crime gang in Ireland since the feud began.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who is head of Special Crime Operations, said last night: "Depriving organised crime groups of the proceeds of their criminal activity is a particular priority for the Garda Síochána.

"For this purpose the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau is undertaking searches in Dublin and Wexford, which has resulted in the arrest of suspects and the seizure of a very significant quantity of cash."

Online Editors