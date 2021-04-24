The army helicopter is being called in as the Fire Service, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Kerry County Council are desperately battling a huge fire in the Killarney National Park this early afternoon.

The fire, which broke out at midnight, has been fanned by a strong breeze and concern is mounting among exhausted firefighters about the park’s ancient oakwoods in the area near Eagle’s Nest.

A national status orange warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture and is in place until Monday, April 26.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The public is being asked to avoid the following areas until further notice: Gortderraree, Derrycunnihy, Gallavally, Cahernaduv, Gearhameen, Doogary, Eagle’s Nest and The Five Mile.

People are also being asked to be cautious travelling on the N71 as emergency services vehicles are on-site which may lead to some traffic congestion in the Five Mile Bridge area. There may also be reduced visibility due to the smoke.

A Status Orange HIGH Forest Fire Risk Warning is currently in place.



Coillte is appealing to landowners and the public to avoid all outdoor fires and other open ignition sources.



“The breeze is complicating matters hugely,” a council spokesman said.

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, who is at Ladies View, overlooking the lakes of Killarney, said the next few hours will be critical.

The fire is deep in the park and not since 1984 – a fire which it is suspected was arson - has there been such a contagion.

“This is absolutely shocking to see a fire so bad in the National Park. The destruction of wildlife and habitat already is huge. The next few hours will be critical to see if it can be contained,” he said.

The blaze was spotted on the area of the Eagle Nest and along the Long Range and has gone deep into the park. Several fire engines and water tankers are at the scene and water is being taken from the lake to fight the blaze.

The helicopter will scoop water from the Upper Lake and the long-range river it is expected.

Fire personnel and park staff are having to battle the blaze on what is the warmest day of the year so far with blistering sunshine and high temperatures.

Overnight huge fires were contained north of Killarney, in the Currow area and north of Castleisland, with crews from Tralee, and Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick joining forces to protect homes and try to minimize damage to forestry.

Water tankers were called in from Killarney to fight the huge blaze between Castleisland and Brosna on the Limerick border.

Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Malcolm Noonan thanked the Fire Service and the NPWS and the Defence Forces for the provision of the air support.

Mr Noonan said: “The cause of the fire is not yet known and the NPWS will be following up with authorities including the Kerry Fire Services to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the blaze once circumstances permit.

“Wildfires are generally not a natural phenomenon in Ireland. Aside from the obvious pressures placed on the emergency services and NPWS during the current pandemic, fires are particularly destructive in spring and early summer as it is prime season for nesting birds, breeding mammals and the regeneration of growth and habitats after the winter period.

“Uncontrolled burning can kill nesting birds, including birds like the curlew which has been lost from huge areas of Ireland. It can destroy other species and habitats, damage commercial forestry and leave areas unsuitable for grazing for a long period of time. Uncontrolled and unplanned burning can result in a monoculture of more dominant, stagnant vegetation types over large areas.

“I would appeal to members of the public to be conscious of the dangers posed by fire on open ground. Even planned and/or "controlled" burning can get out of hand very quickly, so it is critically important that every member of society realises the damage that can be caused to property and, indeed, the health and welfare of family, neighbours and the wider community, and the responding emergency services."