A rural parish is continuing to hold Mass at a church where an alleged sex act was caught on camera.

A rural parish is continuing to hold Mass at a church where an alleged sex act was caught on camera.

Mass continues to be held at rural church where sex act filmed

A Garda investigation has been launched into the incident after photographs emerged showing two people engaging in an apparent sex act on the church's altar.

Despite the controversy, it is understood that Mass has still been taking place at the church in the wake of the Garda complaint. The photographs, which began to circulate last week, show a man in priest's vestments engaging in a sex act on the altar.

A source told the Irish Independent that, as the Garda investigation was still ongoing, no internal action has yet been taken. The church is still operating "as normal" until the full facts of what occurred are confirmed, the source added.

Mass times have been scheduled for a number of days in the parish, including two for yesterday. A spokesperson for the diocese said they could not comment until gardaí had concluded their investigation.

On May 2, a complaint was made to a Garda district, and officers were last week in the process of verifying the images. A person who obtained the images, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident as "an abomination".

Irish Independent