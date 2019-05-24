Masked men rob security man of cash box outside Dublin shopping centre

A security man has been robbed of a cash box at a Finglas shopping centre this lunchtime.

A security man has been robbed of a cash box at a Finglas shopping centre this lunchtime.

The incident happened at Charlestown Shopping Centre as the security man was making his way back to a cash in transit van with a money box.

As he walked out the St Margaret’s Road exit with the cash box two masked men dressed in black tackled him and grabbed it.

Witnesses said the two men shouted at the security man to hand over the box.

They then ran to a waiting car or mini-van, believed to be a Citroen, and drove away in the direction of the M50.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Finglas gardai are investigating the robbery, have interviewed witnesses and have begun collecting CCTV.

Online Editors