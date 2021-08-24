Mask wearing in public places has decreased, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, as a further of 1,571 Covid-19 cases were confirmed today.

There are now 307 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 55 are in ICU.

The 14-day national incidence rate is now 526 cases per 100,000 population.

"This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities,” Dr Holohan said.

Read More

“Mask wearing is a simple and effective way of breaking the chains of transmission. If you are infected but do not have symptoms or have yet to develop symptoms, you can still spread the virus to others.

"Face masks help reduce this risk. By wearing a mask, you protect those around you. In January 2021, 94pc of people reported wearing face masks in public places, and 93pc in February and in March.

"As of this month, that figure has dropped to 84pc. Please, continue to wear a mask in indoor settings like retail, on public transport and in restaurants and in crowded outdoor settings.

"This remains a simple but important measure that we all can take to prevent this virus spreading in our communities.”

Professor Philip Nolan said based on current modelling, we should soon reach the peak of the current wave of infections caused by the Delta variant.

"We have been living with Covid-19 restrictions for a significant period of time – it is now 542 days since we reported the first case of Covid-19 in Ireland,” he added.

"It is understandable that many of us are tired of the public health measures that we continue to advise.

“Unfortunately, this disease continues to evolve and the very best way we can protect ourselves and each other is to continue to do our very best to follow the public health advice.

"A high level of protection against the spread of disease is on the horizon once all of us who are eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine do so, and importantly, once we all complete the full dosing schedule.

"You will be fully protected 7 -14 days after your first dose.”