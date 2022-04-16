Mary McAleese reveals plan to house Ukrainian refugees

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese has revealed she is in the process of opening up her home to Ukrainian refugees.

Appearing as a guest on RTE One’s The Late Late Show on Good Friday, she told host Ryan Tubridy that she and her husband Martin are about to be vetted by gardaí as they prepare to host refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, as another member of her family has already done.

After watching a live dance performance on the show by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets who recently fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother, she said:

"She should be dancing at home and not having bombs rained down on them, not having women raped, children standing at railway stations with their mums and dads trying to escape this madness.

"It’s beyond diabolical now,” she said of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"We’ve had insight into the depravity of this Putin war,” she said, referring to Putin’s forces as “thugs” who are “beyond depraved.”

"These thugs and these vandals who dare to call themselves soldiers,” she said.

She praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people for standing up to Putin, whom she called “the worst bully ever" and lamented the plight of Ukrainians who are being forced to flee “into nothing” with just their lives crammed into a small suitcase.

Referring again to the dramatic performance by Ms Shvets, she said: “That’s what they should be doing, dancing in happiness and joy because they lived in a liberal democracy. They had their own country, they had freedom.

"They believed in freedom and they believed in the freedom of others and now they are here (as refugees) because of the utter bizarre vanity of a meglomaniac who seems at the moment to be unstoppable in his ambition.”

But she said he will be stopped.

"This kind of reaction here (to house and support refugees), the reaction in Poland, the reaction of goodness, that’s how he’s stopped,” she said.