Mary Lou McDonald slams DUP for voting to ease restrictions in Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has slammed the DUP for voting to ease coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

The Executive has been arguing all week in Stormont on whether businesses should reopen as their original four-week lockdown was due to end at midnight today.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr Michael McBride warned that the restrictions should remain in place for a further two weeks and the reopening of businesses will result in excess deaths.

Figures are stark in the North with the incidence rate being three times higher than the Republic.

After four days of arguing, Arlene Foster’s party put forward a proposal that was passed last night by six votes to four.

“I think the use by the DUP of a cross-community vote and a veto was shameful, disgraceful, depressing,” Ms McDonald said on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“The idea that the DUP can turn public health and our need to keep all of us safe in very difficult circumstances, to turn that into an orange vs green, them vs us issue is really very very shocking. But that’s what happened.”

The Sinn Féin leader added the idea of lifting restrictions “when we are just not on top of things” is “very worrying”.

“The idea to be lifting restrictions when we are just not on top of things is worrying and wrong,” she said.

“The CMO was very blunt in the advice he gave to the Executive in that any easing of the restrictions would result in excess deaths.”

From next Friday, cafés, coffee shops and non-licensed restaurants will reopen while drink-only bars and other licensed premises will reopen a week later.

Hairdressers, beauticians and other close contact services will also be allowed to do business from next Friday.

When asked how a political row like this can be avoided in the future, Ms McDonald suggested that “science” should be followed.

“The way you stop the political row is that you follow the science and you will note that there were two cross-community votes called by the DUP, scandalous stuff,” she said.

“People need to listen very carefully to scientific advice. We wished to follow the medical advice of the chief medical officer.

“More worrying is the hospitals in the North are at 100pc capacity.”

In regards to people travelling home for Christmas, the Sinn Féin leader said that people will have to accept that this Christmas is going to be different.

“It’s a tradition for all of us that our people come home but this year is different and it’s not just about the level of transmission here in Ireland it’s also about the level of transmission elsewhere where our loved ones are living,” she said.

“I think certainly it’s too early for people to make definite plans but it's most unlikely people will not be able to travel home.”

Despite CMO Dr Tony Holohan suggesting that people won’t even be allowed to travel on compassionate grounds, Ms McDonald said that there should be leeway.

“There will be exceptional circumstances for some families where there is a particular reason or illness or old age or other circumstances that certainly on a compassionate basis people would have to travel home,” she said.

“I think we need to think about that but I think there has to be some level of compassion and flexibility.”

As party leaders prepare to gather later on today to discuss the controversy surrounding Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe, the Sinn Féin leader said she will go in with a “ready ear and open mind”.

Mr Woulfe was advised to resign by the Chief Justice after his participation in Golfgate but said he will not be resigning.

Ms McDonald said there “is clearly a problem and an issue of the tenability of justice surrounding Seamus Woulfe's position”.

She added: “I think the chief justice has lost confidence in him and the issue now it seems how do you within the rules, how do we navigate that? Also, how did this all happen? How did we land in a mess like this?”

