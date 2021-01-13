Mary Lou McDonald says she's 'not convinced by #MeToo cancel culture', lists Woody Allen as one of her favourite filmmakers

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is “not convinced by cancel culture” linked to the MeToo movement because it is “too absolutist”.

And she has said Woody Allen is one of her favourite movie directors.

Ms McDonald also described allegations levelled against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey as “deeply shocking” but insisted he was a “great actor”.

The Sinn Féin leader was discussing her favourite music and films on Matt Cooper’s radio show on Today FM.

She spoke at length about her admiration for Woody Allen films, after which Mr Cooper pointed out that the director was the subject of sexual abuse allegations.

Ms McDonald said the controversy around Mr Allen marrying his former wife Mia Farrow's adoptive daughter was “very unnerving and unsettling” but said his “work stands still on its own two feet”.

“In the MeToo scenario I think word came out on lots of different people that caused, you know, great difficulties but at the same time I'm just not convinced by this cancel culture,” she said.

“I think that's just too absolutist I think it's too cut and dry,” she added.

Mr Allen has faced allegations, which he denies, that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old. Separately, he began a romantic relationship with and subsequently married his former wife’s adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn who is 35 years his junior.

Ms McDonald said she “absolutely loves” reading the books of comedian and writer Al Franken who was forced to resign as a US senator when sexual misconduct allegations were made against him. Several women made allegations Mr Franken was sexually inappropriate towards them.

She said his writing is “amazing” and she would “laugh and laugh” at his observations.

“But you know some really, you know, alarming things have been said and allegations made about him in this kind of MeToo moment as well which gave me pause for, obviously concern,” she said.

“But you have to ask yourself does that mean that the value of the writing or the making of the movies, you know, do cancel all of that?

“If somebody is guilty of a criminal offence, whoever they are, it doesn't matter whoever they are, they have to be held to account for that.

“Kevin Spacey (is) another actor I like a lot but was is very much in that category. I mean what emerged about him was deeply shocking and unacceptable But he was a great actor,” she added.

