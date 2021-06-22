Mary Lou McDonald says Jeffrey Donaldson has a ‘lot of work to do’ and warns unionist majority in the North is ‘gone’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Jeffrey Donaldson has a “lot of work to do”, and the unionist majority in Northern Ireland is “gone”.

Ms McDonald said she remembers “Jeffrey Donaldson back in the day when he wouldn’t sit on a platform with people like me”, but said both have “travelled quite a journey” and she is open to working with “whoever leads the DUP”.

“We want power sharing to work,” she told Newstalks’s The Hard Shoulder, adding that the vast majority of people want a “society that is equal”.

Ms McDonald said the DUP is “sadly clinging to the past, that past is gone”, adding that “the unionist political majority is gone” in Northern Ireland.

Read More

The Sinn Féin leader said: “Many, many unionists with a small u - share actually my view and our view around how society should function and serve our people.”

She said “things are changing” in Northern Ireland, and the DUP needs to “catch up with it”.

Ms McDonald said she welcomed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments over the weekend on Northern Ireland, and said the “the constitutional question is now front and centre”.

“Leo Varadkar changed quite dramatically his position at the weekend and I welcome that,” she said, adding that she hopes it’s not the “look of the day”.

“I welcome the fact that Leo Varadkar at his ard fheis has adopted many, many of the positions that Sinn Féin - and others have advocated for some time,” she said.

Ms McDonald said a Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael government was the “world possible outcome” of the general election, and that her analysis has been “proven right” in the area of housing.

Expressing her “disappointment and frustration” with the Government, she said: “Despite talking the language of change, despite saying they had heard and understood – actually what they are delivering is the same old same.”

She said the Government has acknowledged that it will not hit housing targets this year due to the pandemic, which she said was “not entirely” due to Covid-19.

She acknowledged that “construction was affected” in the pandemic, but said in regards to issues such as cost of rent, “Covid didn’t stop and could not have stopped the Government introducing the comprehensive measures that we need”.

Read More



