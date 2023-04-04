Mary Lou McDonald demotes TDs from key roles in Sinn Féin election reshuffle

Mary Lou McDonald has made several changes to the Sinn Féin front bench. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A number of senior Sinn Féin TDs have been demoted as Mary Lou McDonald reshuffled her frontbench ahead of the next general election.

In a surprise move, Ms McDonald announced she was dropping Martin Kenny, John Brady and Mairéad Farrell from key portfolios to less prominent briefs.

Mr Kenny was dropped as justice spokesperson and appointed to the communications and transport brief. He is being replaced by one-term Kerry TD Pa Daly.

Mr Brady was removed from the prestigious foreign affairs portfolio and appointed to a new role of youth and integration spokesperson. He is being replaced by first-time TD Matt Carthy.

Meanwhile, Ms Farrell faced potentially the most significant demotion in losing her role as public expenditure and reform spokesperson to be appointed to the higher education, research and science brief.

The Galway West TD is being replaced by Mayo’s Rose Conway-Walsh, who was higher education spokesperson.

In her explanation for Ms Farrell’s demotion, Ms McDonald said Ms Conway-Walsh served on the Oireachtas finance committee,

“Indicative of Sinn Féin’s plan for a step change in research and development to make it the driver for the next generation of jobs, Mairéad Farrell will take on the higher education, innovation and science brief – bringing to that portfolio her experience of the public expenditure and reform portfolio, as well as her expertise in economics,” she added.

Other notable changes saw Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire move to the social protection portfolio from education while Claire Kerrane moved to agriculture and rural affairs.

Ms McDonald said Pearse Doherty has shown he will be the “finance minister that ensures a government for change delivers on priority areas such housing and health”.

“This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next general election.

“A team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver – a team that is ready to deliver change in government,” she said.