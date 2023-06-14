Mary Lou McDonald accuses Government of ‘feigning surprise’ at Tara Mines job losses

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said claimed the Government is “feigning surprise” at the shock announcement of the temporary shutdown of Tara Mines with 650 staff being laid off.

She told the Dáil the Government was aware for months of serious problems at the mine near Navan, Co Meath.

Ms McDonald said the Government was “asleep at the wheel” and accused ministers of inaction until after the shock announcement.

“I am at a loss as to why you are feigning surprise now when you were aware of problems for several months,” she said.

Leo Varadkar hit back and accused the Sinn Féin leader of trying to gain political advantage from the suffering of workers and others in the area who depended on the mine for income.

“It’s disappointing to see that you’re trying to exploit this issue,” the Taoiseach told Ms McDonald.

Mr Varadkar said he had been in contact with management and had visited the mine recently.

Other ministers who were engaged included Energy Minister and Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Employment Minister Simon Coveney.

“The problems arose because the price of energy has gone up – that’s nothing new – and the price of zinc has gone down on international works. So, the company did their sums and took this decision internationally,” Mr Varadkar said.

'We are very disappointed,' say Tara Mines workers

He said the Government’s being aware of difficulties for some time did not mean it had advance notice of closure as announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“There was no indication that this was going to happen, like this, and all of a sudden,” the Taoiseach said.

He said Mr Coveney was due to meet management next week and Government had not been aware of the impending shutdown announcement.

Mr Varadkar said all the Government would engage to provide support to workers on income and job seeking, while Enterprise Ireland was working to get alternative places for apprentices with other firms to ensure they did not lose out.

He said Government contacts with Tara Mines would continue and would also focus on the mine’s long-term future by developing a new phase called “Tara Deep”.