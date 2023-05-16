Marty Whelan says he has ‘no intention of retiring’

Broadcaster Marty Whelan has said that while he could survive financially, he has “no intention of retiring”.

“If I stop now, could I survive financially? Yeah, I could, not as fabulously as I do, but I’d be grand,” said the 66-year-old.

“But I love what I do, and I have loads of energy so why stop? I love this job and I love being with my wife Maria, and our two children [Jessica and Thomas].”

Marty’s daughter got married last November, in what the Lyric FM broadcaster admitted was an “emotional” day.

When asked in an interview for the RTÉ Guide, if he cries easily, he said no, “Not that easily. I lost my aunt recently and was very upset. I shed a tear then and I also shed a tear at my daughter’s wedding.”

Following the end of Winning Streak, the National Lottery game-show, that was shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, Marty said he misses hosting the show.

“We [he and Sinead Kennedy] were on TV every Saturday from September to May. That’s a huge chunk of your working life and I really miss doing it. The only thing I can say, from what I know, is that the decision rests with the lottery.

“There is no way we could do a show offering that much prize money without the backing of the lottery, so we need them.

“I’m constantly being asked about it and people want it back.”

He added that “everyone’s a winner” on the show and there are also many good causes and charities that “benefit”.

“Indeed, I'm the chair of the judging panel for the good causes. So yes, I'm hoping that in time that Winning Streak will return to TV. I suppose the good news is that the set has not been set on fire.”

Last week’s Eurovision song contest was Marty’s 24th time covering the event.

He was once asked to audition to present Eurovision when Ireland seemed to host the show every other year, but he did not know French.

“If we ever get to host it again it would be nice to play some part on screen,” he said.

On covering Eurovision, he said: “I say what I see. I’m like the person at home on the couch wanting to have a bit of craic.

“It is the biggest music event of the year, whether you like it or not. And on the night, there is always an act, or two, that are complete and utter lunatics and I love it for that.”

On the collapse of Century Radio, Ireland’s first independent national radio station which Marty joined in 1989 after leaving RTÉ, he said that was the “scariest time” in his career.

“The evening that Century died in 1991, I was very unsure of what I was going to do and that was the scariest time in my career. Had I burned all my bridges and what happens now?

“My daughter Jessica was only a baby, a little thing, and I really didn’t know what to do.

“I remember walking along the beach in Portmarnock figuring out what I was going to do. Fortunately, I was blessed that there were individuals in [RTÉ] on the television side who had no axe to grind, who were good to me.

“Radio was another matter and that took years to get on board.”