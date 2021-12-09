Marty Morrissey’s mother to be laid to rest in Clare this weekend

Funeral details have been announced for the mother of RTÉ GAA broadcaster Marty Morrissey.

Peggy Morrissey, who was in her early 90’s, died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the car she was driving crashed near Annagh at Miltown Malbay in County Clare.

The accident happened at approximately 12.30am.

The RTÉ personality (63) has been left “devastated” by her death, as the tight-knit local community rallies around him as he tries to comes to terms with the tragedy.

Living in the Quilty area of Co. Clare, Peggy was originally from Mallow in Cork and was pre-deceased by her husband Martin, who died on December 19, 2004.

The notice reads that she “passed away suddenly following a tragic accident on December 7” and will be “sadly missed by her loving son Marty, his partner Liz, great friends and neighbours.”

Ms Morrissey will be reposing at St Mary's Church, Mullagh, Co Clare on Saturday December 11 from 3pm - 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Sunday December 12 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral notice adds: “The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.” Mourners are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Peggy, whose maiden name is Twomey, on the condolence page of ‘RIP.ie.’

Tributes and messages of support have been pouring in after the death of Mr Morrissey’s mother.

In a statement issued on behalf of RTÉ, its Director General Ms Forbes said they were all were “shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Marty Morrissey's beloved mother, Peggy.”

“We have been in touch with Marty to offer him our sincere condolences but also to offer him our support and to afford him the time and space to come to terms with his tragic loss,” she said. “Our thoughts are with Marty and his family and close friends at this saddest of times".

RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan described Marty as “a beautiful person, a great friend and a wonderful colleague. I am broken-hearted for him. Marty adored his mother. He truly did. I recently interviewed him on my radio show about his new memoir and he spoke so movingly about his intense love for his precious Mum.”

RTÉ sport journalist Darren Frehill said he knew Mr Morrissey “meant the world” to his mother.

He said it was a “desperately sad and devastating loss”, and he said Peggy was “extremely popular” in her community in Co Clare.

Marty had a strong bond with his late mother and praised her strength and had described her as his “wonderful Mum” in his recently released autobiography It’s Marty!.

“To my wonderful mother Peggy, thank you for being so strong, although I know you miss Dad every day,” he wrote.

His book details the lives of his late father Martin and his beloved mother Peggy, who gave birth to him in Cork in 1958 and flew back to New York on her own with him as a newborn.

Marty Morrissey (63) was raised in the Bronx in New York until he was 10 years old, when the family bought a pub in Quilty, Co Clare, and they moved back to Ireland.

He also recalled the moment he learned of his father’s death on December 19, 2004, describing it as “the saddest day of his life as he lost his ‘best friend’”.

“It was only when my father died that I truly missed not having a brother, sister, aunt or uncle. For the first time, I really felt alone,” said Mr Morrissey who is an only child.

In a recent interview with the RTÉ Guide, Mr Morrissey had spoken of how he was happy that neighbours were keeping an eye on his mother during the pandemic lockdown despite him being with her as much as possible.