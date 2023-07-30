Marty Morrissey to host giant city party as Dubliners celebrate Blues’ All-Ireland win

Dubs fans Cillian Collier (front) with Ella Keenan, Amy Timothy, Annabelle Timothy, May Fahey, Maya Dunne and Keelan Donohoe at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

Dublin GAA fans can soak up their All-Ireland win with a city party on Monday evening and a chance to see the Blues up close.

The Dublin stars will take to the stage in Smithfield Square tomorrow from 6.30pm.

There will be entertainment provided before the team is welcomed by MC Marty Morrissey.

The city is in full celebration mode after Dublin’s victory against Kerry at Croke Park.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and Dublin City Council will host the special event for the team, backroom staff, Dublin County board and fans.

“Winning an All-Ireland title is always amazing, but beating Kerry in the final - it doesn’t come much better than that,” the Lord Mayor said.

“I can’t wait to see everyone in Smithfield tomorrow evening. Let’s have a party and celebrate the boys in blue.”

Access to Smithfield Square is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge and the Smithfield Sails will light up in blue this evening and tomorrow evening.