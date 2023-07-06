Marty Morrissey reveals he is RTÉ staff member who had loan of Renault car for five years: ‘Error of judgement’

Morrissey said he did not seek a fee to MC Renault events so they ‘offered me the use of a car’‘I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault’‘As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad-hoc arrangement’GAA correspondent apologised to RTE staff and listeners‘It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself’

RTÉ GAA commentator Marty Morrissey has revealed himself as the staff member who had a loan of a car from Renault for five years.

In a statement put out this afternoon Morrissey said he was asked to MC a number of events for Renault in 2017, interviewing GAA personalities, which he received permission for from RTÉ and he “did not seek a fee for this engagement”.

"I saw it as GAA related, interacting with former players who I knew well,” he said, adding that many of the GAA engagements he does at no cost.

He said that “as I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car”.

"I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up MCing about 12 such events.

"Since the recent controversy within RTÉ arose, I reflected on this matter. I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday 23rd June.”

Morrissey said he has apologised to RTÉ, his managers and colleagues “for any embarrassment” and to listeners who “may feel let down by my actions”.

"Like many RTÉ staff and contractors, I was this week asked to supply RTÉ with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTÉ.

"I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault. There was no expectation or required that I publicly endorse Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of their car,” he said.

“As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad-hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTÉ. I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTÉ.

“I have apologised to RTÉ, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficult I have caused them because of this matter.

“I also apologise to any of our viewers or listeners who may feel let down by my actions. It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself.

“I have assured RTÉ that I remain ready to assist and rectify any issues which may arise from this matter,” he added.

The rumour mill went into overdrive last night after acting Director General Adrian Lynch told the Oireachtas Media Committee under questioning about the staff member handing back the car.

Speculation was rife on social media as to the identity of the big-name star but also internally in RTÉ.

Under questioning from Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley, Adrian Lynch was asked if there were any brand ambassadors with a loaned car who was also in receipt of a car allowance from RTÉ.

My Lynch said they were “going through a process now” of checking that information.

“I’m aware of one instance where somebody had a loan of a car...my understanding is that car has been returned and that individual is a staff member of RTÉ.”

When asked for how long they had the car, he said for five years, before adding “that was not approved.” He said the car was returned on Monday.