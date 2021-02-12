Martin’s US visit swapped for virtual Patrick’s Day

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will not travel to the US next month with officials instead scoping out the details of a virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with US President Joe Biden.

The move follows contact between the White House and Irish diplomats in Washington DC on Thursday. Both sides are understood to have accepted that due to Covid-19, the annual bilateral meeting at the White House will more than likely take place virtually.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed last night they now expect there to be a programme of virtual events to mark St Patrick’s Day and close Ireland-US relations.

It is understood the White House has provided assurances to Irish officials that a virtual event would be a one-off due to Covid-19 and would not setting a precedent for future engagements between the Taoiseach and senior US politicians, including the President, around St Patrick’s Day.

Irish diplomats are understood to be seeking engagements with the President, vice-president Kamala Harris, as well as the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Friends of Ireland caucus in Congress - all of which would take place virtually.

A virtual shamrock ceremony where both the Taoiseach and President Biden deliver public remarks is also being discussed. The traditional bowl of shamrock — presented every year since 1952 — will be provided to the White House via the Irish Embassy in Washington DC, a Government source confirmed. As to a possible press opportunity as usually follows the meeting, officials are looking at how it could be worked out and that both sides are open to it.

Speaking in Cork yesterday evening, Mr Martin said officials from both administrations have been engaging on the issue in the context of the pandemic. “It is the number one challenge facing President Biden and it is our number one challenge here. What matters to us is not so much the location of how we mark it but rather the substance of the relationship between our two administrations,” he said.

“I want to stress – that is my emphasis. That is the emphasis of the US administration as well because there are very strong economic dimensions to this as well – the undocumented in America that we constantly advocate for, developing partnerships with members of the Biden administration.”

Mr Martin had said earlier this week he would be prepared to undergo vaccination against Covid-19 and travel to the White House if invited.

Yesterday, he signalled he would be willing to have his vaccination conducted publicly to underline confidence in the inoculation regime.

“There wouldn’t be too many Doubting Thomases, would there? But of course – you have been asking that question for (some time).” Mr Martin also insisted what was important was marking St Patrick’s Day with the US – not the ceremony’s locatio n.

