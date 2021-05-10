Martina Anderson’s family accuses Sinn Féin of ‘publicly humiliating’ Derry MLA

The family of MLA Martina Anderson have hit out on social media at Sinn Féin “publicly humiliating” the Derry woman, after the party called on her and Karen Mullan to consider their positions.

Last Tuesday, Ms Anderson and fellow MLA Karen Mullan confirmed they would not contest the next Assembly election following a review of Sinn Féin’s structure in Derry.

The decision follows concerns from the party leadership around recent election results.

Following the decision, Ms Anderson posted a video on her Twitter page saying she would “put our struggle first”, adding she would support the candidate for the seat.

On Monday evening, family members of Ms Anderson criticised the decision in a series of Twitter posts.

The Twitter statement from the family also claimed that the decision would not have been taken “if Martin McGuinness had been alive”.

Crediting the statement to the sisters of Martina Anderson, a relative of the MLA described the “brutal way that our loving sister Martina Anderson MLA has been publicly humiliated”.

“Martina asked all of us to stay away from social media and not to comment on the events that have crushed her,” said the post.

“As a family, despite our sister not wanting us to go public, we as sisters decided to call out this wrong that is being done to our Martina. We do not want to cause further stress to our sister and we are sorry but we cannot keep quiet any longer. We have to be allowed to speak our minds.

“The fact that she’s someone who has given everything that is possible to give to the struggle, other than her life, should stand down for problems that were not of her making, is a far cry from the ethos of republicanism.

“We believe Martina and Karen are being sacrificed by the party, used by this SF leadership because Martina and Karen are the public face and are being castigated in an attempt to win back support.”

According to the Irish Examiner, Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan were told earlier this month that as part of a long investigation into the Derry branch of Sinn Féin, launched before Christmas, that they should reconsider their positions.

It is believed both women were given until June to decide if they will resign.

“We Andersons believe if Martin McGuinness had been alive he would never have allowed this disgraceful tactic to be deployed. Martina had the privilege of being his junior minister. He knew her well and valued her worth,” added the post.

“This SF National leadership review that was done in Derry resulted in a massive miscarriage of justice. They came into Derry to fix problems and left creating more.

“The Anderson family is calling on our wider republican family in Derry and indeed beyond to reject the way this SF leadership has publicly humiliated our sister Martina and Karen.”

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment.

Belfast Telegraph