| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Martina Anderson's apology not nearly enough, says bomb survivor whose dad was killed by IRA

Andrea Brown with a picture of her father Expand

Close

Andrea Brown with a picture of her father

Andrea Brown with a picture of her father

Andrea Brown with a picture of her father

Mark Bain

Aged just 18, Andrea Brown was left seriously injured in the Lisburn fun run bomb of June 1988.

The attack left her in wheelchair and she still suffers pain and has injections to her spine every three weeks. She has never had assistance in dealing with the trauma she suffers every time she wakes up.

Related Content