Martin welcomes EU decision to withdraw Article 16 in row over AstraZeneca vaccine in Northern Ireland

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin welcomed the decision by the European Union to withdraw the "mistaken" Article 16 invocation - and rejected Unionist claims that the incident represented "a hostile act" by Brussels towards post-Brexit Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin insisted that Article 16 of the Northern Ireland-Brexit deal always required fine-tuning and he said the entire incident was part of the escalating dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said everyone had been "blindsided" by the vaccine row with the Northern Ireland protocol effectively proving "collateral damage."

Unionist politicians insisted the EU triggering of Article 16 required a response from the British Government and a move to scrap the entire protocol.

Brussels withdrew from using Article 16 after the intervention of the Irish Government which was blindsided by Northern Ireland being singled out in the EU-AstraZeneca dispute.

"From my perspective, the whole issue was a fall-out from an increasingly tense and acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the European Commission in respect of the contracts that had been entered into with regard to the supply of the vaccines and the significant reduction in what (the firm) are prepared to allocate to EU member states," Mr Martin said.

"There is a very serious row there and in my view the protocol became collateral damage and we have pointed out that clearly this was not the correct approach and lessons have to be learned from it."

"We have to stand back and understand the importance of the protocol for everybody living on the island of Ireland."

"I don’t accept the assertion by some Unionist leaders that this was a hostile act. It certainly wasn’t a hostile act in relation to Northern Ireland. It was very much something that was related to the row with AstraZeneca and the need for full transparency that the Commission are seeking in relation to the manufacture and destination of their product."

The Taoiseach, speaking in Cork, insisted the protocol was vital for Northern Ireland - as well as the entire island economy and access for Northern Ireland to the EU Single Market.

"That is the function and purpose of the protocol from our perspective – it benefits everyone on the island of Ireland and we should appreciate that."

Mr Martin said it was clear that "fine-tuning" was now required for Article 16.

He acknowledged that Brussels had also erred in triggering the mechanism in the first place.

"It clearly was a mistake in that regard. However what is important is that the channels of communication are open and they are constructive ones."

"They (Brussels) took on board what we said and they relatively quickly pulled back and looked at alternative ways of dealing with the issue of transparency in relation to AstraZeneca and the vaccines."

The Taoiseach said lessons had to be learned from the episode on all sides.

Read More

"I think this can be retrieved and the very quick response by the European Commission is a positive in that respect."

"There is also a sense within the Commission that there will be further engagement to avoid situations like this occurring again and occurring in the manner in which it occurred so all round."

"I had constructive discussions with British Prime Boris Johnson last evening on this issue and I think we understand the importance of facilitating the smooth operation of the protocol in terms of trade and facilitating economic development so that (is) the spirit in which I intend to proceed both in my engagement with both the Commission and the European Union member states and indeed the UK Government."

He said he understood the frustration that may underpin Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster's remarks about Article 16 but he stressed it was vital for Northern Ireland to have access to the EU Single Market and that is what was at stake.

"So in my view, it would be a retrograde step for Northern Ireland if the protocol was undermined in any way and that’s why we moved so quickly last evening to ensure no damage was done."

He insisted lessons can be learned and the situation salvaged.

"I think this can be retrieved. Mistakes are made, calls are made – (it shows) the importance of diplomacy, the importance of politics – we worked very quickly to remedy them and learn lessons from them and that’s what happened last evening."

"We got the situation reversed and I think there is greater clarity around now in terms of future travel - there is an ongoing issue about the vaccine and what it does illustrate is – if anything else – it illustrates that real sense on the Commission's side about an absence of transparency about AstraZeneca’’s fulfillment of the (vaccine) contract with the European Union."

"The same sense of acrimony doesn’t appear in any relationship with any other company and I think that needs to be worked through as well because that’s not ideal either."

He said it was against this background that the protocol became "collateral damage."

"This should not have happened without question and, as I said earlier, there was a very quick realisation of the implication of this on behalf of the Commission hence – the decision by the Commission to reverse that decision and move in a different direction."

Mr Martin insisted the EU Commission fully understands the sensitivities of such issues on the island of Ireland.

"That is the context for this and wasn’t in any way an act of hostility towards Northern Ireland but it seems to me people were blindsided in an exclusive focus on the row with AstraZeneca - blindsided in relation to the very serious negative implications for the operation of the protocol."

Critically, he admitted Dublin had no inkling of what was going to happen with Article 16.

"No, the Government did not have advance warning. That is something that has formed part of our discussions as well – that as part of any future decisions of this kind that would have an impact on the protocol and the withdrawal treaties. That is something we made clear as well."

"We always anticipated there would be early issues around the Northern Ireland protocol but not something of this kind."

"It reflects overall tension and concern out there in relation to Covid 19 – this row is all about Covid 19 in terms of the vaccine – the protocol became collateral damage."

Online Editors