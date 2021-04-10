‘Martin McGuinness told me: We’re like a trout – and we are not letting go’

In Martin McGuinness, the Provisional IRA had its very own Enigma machine. He knew all of the organisation’s secrets, from the number of weapons and explosives held in its arms dumps to the number of volunteers in each squad.

By 1972, he was second in command of the Derry Brigade of the IRA. He had witnessed British troops march up Shipquay Street first-hand and was present on January 30, 1972 when Parachute Regiment soldiers opened fire on protesters.

By the mid-1970s, he was sitting on the Provisional Army Council (PAC). He stepped down in October 1982 to serve in an operational capacity as head of the IRA’s Northern Command. Over the years, McGuinness had earned a reputation based on his personal participation in IRA operations, though not all IRA men were convinced that he risked his own life as much as he risked the lives of others. It was believed by some that he held back “from the worst of the action”.

He was one of the first IRA leaders to engage in talks with British intelligence and government officials in the early years of the Troubles. He accompanied Dáithí Ó Conaill and Brian Keenan to meet Billy Mitchell and other senior members of the Ulster Volunteer Force on the banks of Lough Sheelin in Co Cavan in 1974. By the end of the decade, McGuinness had replaced both men on the PAC.

By the early 1980s, his reputation as a militant IRA man drew a lot of younger men into the ranks of the IRA. In the view of Willie Carlin [who was working undercover in Sinn Féin for British intelligence]:

“These guys would have went (sic) anywhere with him, to be truthful. Martin himself would have come in and sat in meetings and sometimes you’d wonder why he was there because he never spoke. Then he got up and left. He was a listener. He listened to everything. He said very little sometimes and then sometimes he would speak. And what he would say would be quite profound, you know. But all I can tell you is that when he was in the room, people didn’t free up. They weren’t as forthcoming as they would have been if he wasn’t there...”

In frontline IRA squads from the Bogside, Creggan, Shantallow and Gobnascale, McGuinness was considered a ‘God’. “McGuinness had a reputation,” one IRA member said. “He would have scared you.”

For McGuinness’s opponents in Special Branch, he was a ‘psychopath’ — “cold”, “unemotional” and “ruthless”.

McGuinness’s ruthlessness would soon manifest itself in the wake of the capture of the Marita Ann, which was intercepted by the Irish Naval Service on September 29, 1984. After boarding the ship, sailors detained five crew. A search yielded some 70,000 rounds of ammunition, 91 rifles, eight sub-machine guns, rocket warheads and police-issue bulletproof vests supplied by serving members of the Boston Police Department.

Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald issued an angry press statement in which he made it clear that the weapons were destined for Ireland to “murder Irish people, north or south” and that their seizure would save many lives. He told reporters: “There are still people in the United States who are failing to comprehend the situation in this country and are willing to give aid for the purpose of sending arms and ammunition to murder people, including members of our security forces here.”

One of those arrested on the Marita Ann was 34-year-old Martin Ferris, OC of the IRA’s Southern Command (and a future Kerry TD). It would later transpire that information about the shipment had been leaked by IRA Southern Command officer Sean O’Callaghan.

Shortly after news of the Marita Ann broke, Willie Carlin drove Martin McGuinness to the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen, where he allegedly met two high-ranking members of the IRA from South Armagh.

During the return journey, McGuinness said something cryptic to Carlin:

“And he said, ‘You’ve no idea, the challenge.’ He says, ‘You cast off. You’ve got this fly bobbing on the top of the water. It attracts the trout. The trout will look at it a couple of times and then it will take a bite. As soon as it does, you start reeling it in. Then it stops struggling, and then when it stops struggling, you let it go again. Let it out, let it go. And it’ll swim away, and it’ll stop, still caught, but it doesn’t know that. And just when it feels safe, you bring it in again. Only closer this time. And it’ll start struggling again and then you let it go again. And eventually you bring it in. And you’ve now got it because this thing will never give up. And you take the hook out and you put it back in the water for another day.’ And I said, ‘That sounds a bit like the boys, attracting foot patrols...’ And he says, ‘Aye, I know, except for one thing, we are the trout and we are not letting go’.”

Carlin relayed the conversation to his handlers in a debrief a few days later, during what he called ‘The McGuinness Half Hour’. This was a specially allotted time when intelligence officers talked to him in great detail about the IRA’s northern commander.

The next time Carlin visited Ebrington Barracks in Derry, he noticed that soup, coffee, tea and sandwiches had been laid out. He was also surprised by the presence of a “very nice, well-dressed woman who introduced herself as a psychologist”. The woman was there to talk to him about the fishing story:

“Somewhere along the line, in the back room somewhere, people must have been thinking, they [the IRA] are about to do peace. And then we have the Chief of Staff saying, ‘We aren’t giving up.’ It was odd. The only thing is, Martin was a fisherman and the FRU’s [Force Research Unit, the branch of British intelligence that Carlin reported to] mantra was ‘Fishers of Men’. You couldn’t make it up.”

Based on Carlin’s report, the British may have surmised that McGuinness was unlikely to take the capture of the Marita Ann lying down. (The IRA’s attempted assassination of Margaret Thatcher and her cabinet in the Brighton hotel bombing would take place the next month.)

***

McGuinness had a coterie of trusted republican supporters to whom he routinely turned when he needed advice. One member was 48-year-old Derry businessman Brendan Duddy.

Around the time of his birthday in June 1984, Duddy wrote a strategic policy paper for Sinn Féin in which he argued that McGuinness and Adams should build on their ‘ghetto vote’ by expanding their support base to include voters in what he called ‘Middle Ireland’. It was astute political advice. However, Duddy was not satisfied with commenting purely on the ballot box; he also offered McGuinness his thoughts on the use of violence:

“The retargeting of the military conflict towards British executives and away from Protestant Northern Irish serving in the security forces will gradually lessen the fear of civil war. As well as clarifying aims for the republican movement, it will reassure both Ireland and Britain that violence is not self-perpetuating. Alongside this should run an ongoing bombing campaign in Britain aimed at alerting and converting the British public and establishment to the justness of the nationalist claim to constituting the majority in the island of Ireland. This, in effect, means sustained and clever lobbying of British politicians and media perhaps accompanied by repeated large-scale publicity campaigns. It is counterproductive and sterile in this day and age to advocate and indulge in boycotts. Any forum which sells Sinn Féin’s policies should be used and Sinn Féin does not have to agree or give consent to an existing ‘position’ to work within that position’s existing boundary.”

Duddy’s ideas resonated with the Northern commander. “Armed resistance coupled with the present level of political protest may continue for the next 25 years or more,” he informed McGuinness, “but even if success comes from this struggle, the victory will go or be given to the moderate alternative which will emerge as the war develops and continues.”

Duddy judged the next 12 months “vital in the history of Sinn Féin” and he believed that the council elections on the horizon offered “an opportunity to come forward with constructive, far-seeing and attractive policies”.

While Duddy believed the “price of change” would be “high” and, perhaps, “unwelcomed by many in the republican movement”, his argument regarding IRA violence was pragmatic, for there was a “price of remaining where we are”.

Duddy likened the choice to the one faced by United Irishmen at the Battle of Vinegar Hill in 1798, which was a turning point in their rebellion against English rule; a time, Duddy recalled, “where honest and brave men died charging English muskets with pikes and swords”. McGuinness had much to mull over after reading Duddy’s document. By the autumn, he had made up his mind about what to do next.

‘Agents of Influence: Inside Britain’s Secret Intelligence War Against the IRA’ by Aaron Edwards is published by Merrion Press, €19.95