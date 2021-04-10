| -3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Martin McGuinness told me: We’re like a trout – and we are not letting go’

In this extract from his new book on spies within the republican movement, historian Aaron Edwards reveals how the capture of a boat loaded with weapons for the IRA in 1984 prompted its northern commander to show his ruthless streak

Plotting the next move: Martin McGuinnes and Gerry Adams at the 1985 Sinn Féin ard fheis. Photo by John Carlos/INM Expand
The Marita Ann, which was intercepted by the Irish Naval Service on September 29, 1984, carrying supplies destined for the IRA Expand
Some of the arms found abouard the Marita Ann after its capture in 1984 Expand
Willie Carlin, Margaret Thatcher's MI5 spy inside Sinn Fein. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Agents of Influence by Aaron Edwards Expand

Close

Plotting the next move: Martin McGuinnes and Gerry Adams at the 1985 Sinn Féin ard fheis. Photo by John Carlos/INM

Plotting the next move: Martin McGuinnes and Gerry Adams at the 1985 Sinn Féin ard fheis. Photo by John Carlos/INM

The Marita Ann, which was intercepted by the Irish Naval Service on September 29, 1984, carrying supplies destined for the IRA

The Marita Ann, which was intercepted by the Irish Naval Service on September 29, 1984, carrying supplies destined for the IRA

Some of the arms found abouard the Marita Ann after its capture in 1984

Some of the arms found abouard the Marita Ann after its capture in 1984

Willie Carlin, Margaret Thatcher's MI5 spy inside Sinn Fein. Photo by Mark Condren

Willie Carlin, Margaret Thatcher's MI5 spy inside Sinn Fein. Photo by Mark Condren

Agents of Influence by Aaron Edwards

Agents of Influence by Aaron Edwards

/

Plotting the next move: Martin McGuinnes and Gerry Adams at the 1985 Sinn Féin ard fheis. Photo by John Carlos/INM

Aaron Edwards

In Martin McGuinness, the Provisional IRA had its very own Enigma machine. He knew all of the organisation’s secrets, from the number of weapons and explosives held in its arms dumps to the number of volunteers in each squad.

By 1972, he was second in command of the Derry Brigade of the IRA. He had witnessed British troops march up Shipquay Street first-hand and was present on January 30, 1972 when Parachute Regiment soldiers opened fire on protesters.

Most Watched

Privacy