Martin King on late mother’s battle with dementia – ‘It’s called the long goodbye for a reason’

TV presenter Martin King has described his late mother’s journey with dementia as a “very painful” experience.

His mother Christina died in 2019 after being diagnosed with the condition in 2011.

The Ireland AM host spoke openly about the toll this had on his family in a Virgin Media documentary in 2021 titled, We Need to Talk About Dementia.

“Through my own mother’s journey with dementia, I got a look at how tough it can be for families, and they really need so much support,” he said.

"My mam Christina was a beautiful soul, she was very caring and loving. She was a great mam and a great grand mam and then dementia came knocking at the door and she was in denial because she was afraid.”

Dementia is an umbrella term meaning a range of progressive conditions resulting in changes and damage to the brain.

Anyone can be affected by dementia, regardless of their age. It is also a social issue that requires community response.

“Dementia and Alzheimer’s are called the long goodbye for a reason. You can’t stop it as it’s happening, and it’s emotionally very painful to go through,” Mr King added.

Mr King was speaking as the Alzheimer’s Memory Walk will take place on Sunday, September 24, to celebrate the World Alzheimer’s Month.

Figures show that there are 30 cases of dementia discovered in Ireland every day.

An estimated 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, and that number will rise to over 150,000 by 2045, according to HSE.

World Alzheimer’s Month is an international campaign to raise Alzheimer’s awareness, advocate for the rights of people living with dementia, give them an opportunity to come together, and challenge stigma every year.

The family-friendly event is suitable for all ages and walking abilities.

The walk aims to help raise funds for services such as daycare, family carer training or the national helpline, which supports people living with dementia and their carers.

Head of fundraising for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland Mairéad Dillon said: “With over 30 locations nationwide, there will be a Memory Walk in your locality, and it is the ideal event for the whole family to get together and walk to remember or support a loved one living with dementia.”

A number of well-known faces will join the Memory Walk, including comedian Neil Delamere, actress Una Crawford O’Brien, and rugby players Cian Prendergast and Jenny Murphy.

Registration for the Memory Walk is open now until September 20.