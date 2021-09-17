Marques to be banned from going near children after he is released

The Irishman jailed for 27 years for being the world’s largest facilitator of child sex abuse imagery will be banned from public parks and other places where children gather when he is eventually released from a US prison.

The condition is one of several Eric Eoin Marques (36) will have to comply with under supervised release conditions attached to his sentence.

Marques, of Clonshaugh, Dublin, was jailed in the US state of Maryland on Wednesday, eight years after his arrest by gardaí triggered a lengthy and ultimately unsuccessful fight against extradition.

He will be in his 60s by the time he is released, and has indicated he intends to return to Ireland then.

According to documents released yesterday by the United States District Court in Maryland, conditions attached to his eventual release include lifetime supervision, during which he will not be able to have direct contact with children unless this is permitted by his probation officer.

He will also be banned from any place where children are likely to be, including parks, schools, playgrounds and childcare facilities.

Marques will also be banned from possessing pornography, must not access the internet except for reasons approved in advance by his probation officer and must agree to the installation of monitoring software on any computer he uses.

He must also participate in sex offender treatment.

A further condition will be that he submits to polygraph testing, also known as taking a lie detector, to ensure he is in compliance with supervision requirements.

The lengthy list of conditions was signed off by Judge Theodore Chuang, who described Marques’s crimes as “truly despicable”.

In addition to these, Marques must pay restitution totalling $87,000 (€74,000) to 23 child sex abuse victims whose images he helped distribute.

It is likely he will be subject to similar conditions should he return to Ireland on his release.

Senior gardaí have indicated that were he to do so, he would be managed as a high-risk sex offender.

Marques will not be permitted to leave the US until he has notified An Garda Síochána.

A garda not below the rank of a chief superintendent can apply to the circuit court for a sex offender order containing many of the conditions mandated by the US court.

Marques, the son of a Brazilian father and Irish mother, was born in New York but moved to Ireland when he was five.

He was arrested in 2013 at an apartment in Dublin’s Mountjoy Square on foot of a request from the FBI, which conducted an extensive investigation into his activities.

He operated an anonymous web-hosting service between 2008 and 2013, through which millions of images of child sexual abuse were shared.

The US court directed he serve his sentence at a federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia, or Butner, North Carolina.