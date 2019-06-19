An arrest in the investigation into the murder of Marie Tierney is expected over the coming days after a significant witness has come forward.

Marie Tierney cold case: significant witness comes forward, with arrest now expected

It is understood that the garda investigation team have acquired crucial new evidence linking a suspect to the murder of the mother-of-two.

It is understood that the suspect was known to Marie and is living in the Kilkenny area.

Gardaí have conducted an exhaustive investigation since 2017 including examining 500 lines of enquiry and taking over 200 witness statements.

New technology has also been pivotal in progressing the investigation.

Marie Tierney’s remains were exhumed and a post mortem took place last October involving DNA testing.

Marie Tierney's remains were found in a ditch in December 1984

A source described the development as highly significant to the investigation.

The mother-of-two was reported missing by her husband Jim Tierney on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jekinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18.

The car was located at Newpark Fen

the following Day. On December 21, 1984 her body was located in a ditch on the Bleach Road. She had been violently strangled.

