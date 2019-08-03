Marian Finucane says she 'in no way' wanted to upset Hutch family with comments about death of Gerry Hutch's brother John

Marian Finucane has said she 'in no way' intended to suggest John Hutch's tragic death was linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud following 'upset' over a comment made on her show a few days after his passing.

The RTÉ broadcaster took to the airwaves on Saturday morning to tell listeners that she did not mean to suggest Mr Hutch's accidental death was related to gangland activity.

John (66), who had no involvement in crime, was the brother of senior crime figure Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. His brother Eddie, son Gareth and nephews Gary and Derek were all shot dead as the feud escalated.

Former taxi driver John fell down the stairs at his home in Dublin's Drumalee estate on July 17 and died from his injuries in hospital days later.

"The Saturday before last, I read out a headline in relation to the death of John Hutch who died recently in a tragic accident.

"John was the brother of Gerry Hutch, and although I did mention the Hutch-Kinahan gangland activity and the feud, I, in no way, wanted to suggest that John Hutch was involved in any gangland activity or that his death was related to that in any way, " she said on her RTÉ morning show.

"Nor, and this I definitely didn't intend to cause any upset, to his family. Actually, I simply wished to offer my sympathy to the family on their terribly sad bereavement. They've had a very rough period of time."

Poignant: The coffin of John Hutch is brought to the Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, in Dublin.

Discussing Mr Hutch's tragic and accidental death, the broadcaster said at the time: "You wonder when, how, where, what will bring an end to all of that?

"I did read a headline a couple of weeks ago saying all of that was fizzling out … all that murder was fizzling out.

"Well, whether it fizzles or stops, let us pray it stops."

Mr Hutch suffered the fatal fall on July, 17, the day of his wife Vera’s 67th birthday.

It is unclear if he had been celebrating the birthday before the fall at the family home in Drumalee Avenue, in which he suffered serious head injuries.

He landed at the bottom of the stairs and may have been unconscious for some time before the alarm was raised.

Armed gardai rushed to the Drumalee estate at around 4pm after reports that he had been found in an unresponsive state.

Mr Hutch was not considered a criminal, but had become a target for the Kinahan cartel because of his brother.

In March last year, John Hutch suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi, Turkey, in a bizarre incident that was reported as a murder attempt, but which gardai were dubious about.

Officers had been posted outside Mr Hutch’s home in the north inner city throughout the past three years in an attempt to prevent attacks at the property.

He took his own precautions following a gun attack in 2016 and extended the wall around his house.

Mr Hutch was not believed to be directly involved in the feud, which has claimed 18 lives, but he was under threat owing to his family connections.

His son Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead in a car park outside Avondale House, on North Cumberland Street, in 2016.

