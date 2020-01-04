Tributes were paid to the veteran broadcaster on the Late Late Show last night following her sudden passing on Thursday, aged just 69.

In the first programme of the decade, viewers got a glimpse into the RTE presenter's personal life.

The show heard that Ms Finucane “carried” the loss of her daughter Sinead with her, who tragically passed in 1990 at the age of eight after developing leukaemia.

“She carried the loss with her,” said Maureen Gaffney.

“After her (Sinead's) death, the cast of her face changed.

“It made her sensitive to other people’s losses and she was a very sensitive person.”

Ms Finucane is survived by her son John Clarke, son John and extended family and friends .

Friend Claire Duignan said that Ms Finucane was careful to separate her work from her private life.

“I think she felt that her professional life was fair game, that she was paid to come in and do the job and to do it to the very best of her ability.

“Her family hadn’t signed up for that, they weren’t public property and it mattered very much to her to be able to leave the public arena and have a very private life,” she said.

The programme heard that Nuala O'Faolain was Sinead’s godmother and she helped Marian prepare for her daughter’s untimely death.

“In the months before she died, Nuala helped me deal with the unthinkable,” Marian said in a clip on the show.

“We talked with as much honesty we could about death and dying. It helped me get through that awful time.”

Host Ryan Tubridy admitted on the show that he didn’t know Ms Finucane personally.

“I would have been here for the last 20 years or so and I didn’t know Marian, I would have met her in passing here and there but I didn’t know her at all,” he said.

“But I think that’s a measure of her privacy and her sense of privacy. She wasn’t somebody who you were reading about or seeing any interviews with,” he added.

Online Editors