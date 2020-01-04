'Marian carried the loss of her daughter with her' - veteran broadcaster remembered on The Late Late Show
Marian Finucane carried the tragic death of her young daughter with her for the rest of her life and it shaped her into a more sensitive person, friends have said.
Tributes were paid to the veteran broadcaster on the Late Late Show last night following her sudden passing on Thursday, aged just 69.
In the first programme of the decade, viewers got a glimpse into the RTE presenter's personal life.
The show heard that Ms Finucane “carried” the loss of her daughter Sinead with her, who tragically passed in 1990 at the age of eight after developing leukaemia.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
“She carried the loss with her,” said Maureen Gaffney.
“After her (Sinead's) death, the cast of her face changed.
“It made her sensitive to other people’s losses and she was a very sensitive person.”
Ms Finucane is survived by her son John Clarke, son John and extended family and friends .
Friend Claire Duignan said that Ms Finucane was careful to separate her work from her private life.
“I think she felt that her professional life was fair game, that she was paid to come in and do the job and to do it to the very best of her ability.
“Her family hadn’t signed up for that, they weren’t public property and it mattered very much to her to be able to leave the public arena and have a very private life,” she said.
- Read More: Miriam Donohoe - My lunch with Marian: 'RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life, and my identity'
The programme heard that Nuala O'Faolain was Sinead’s godmother and she helped Marian prepare for her daughter’s untimely death.
“In the months before she died, Nuala helped me deal with the unthinkable,” Marian said in a clip on the show.
“We talked with as much honesty we could about death and dying. It helped me get through that awful time.”
Host Ryan Tubridy admitted on the show that he didn’t know Ms Finucane personally.
“I would have been here for the last 20 years or so and I didn’t know Marian, I would have met her in passing here and there but I didn’t know her at all,” he said.
“But I think that’s a measure of her privacy and her sense of privacy. She wasn’t somebody who you were reading about or seeing any interviews with,” he added.
- Read More: Pioneering: Finucane was 'forensic, always ready to challenge evasive guests, but also showed grace and deep empathy'
Online Editors
Related Content
- Letters to the Editor: 'Marian’s death brings back memories of JFK'
- Editorial: 'Warm and fearless, Finucane calmly spoke truth to power'
- 'Radio in America would have benefited by having a Marian Finucane' - former US ambassador to Ireland
- Martina Devlin: 'Marian wore her excellence and skills lightly - using them to effect change in this country to the great benefit of all who believe in a republic of equals'
- Pioneering: Finucane was 'forensic, always ready to challenge evasive guests, but also showed grace and deep empathy'
- Miriam Donohoe - My lunch with Marian: 'RTÉ is so much a part of me and my life, and my identity'
- 'She was an inspiration to so many women who listened in'
- Kim Bielenberg: ''You couldn't mention 'orgasm', you'd get slaughtered by the Church' - how Marian broke the mould by tackling taboo subjects'
- 'We were looking forward to having her back on air tomorrow' - Marian Finucane's death still hard to believe for colleagues
- 'Ireland will miss her voice' - tributes pour in for much-loved Marian Finucane
- Joe Duffy: 'Marian's unique broadcast beginning: how 'Women Today' became 'Liveline''
- Kate Shanahan: 'Each step forward was a rebuke to forces that held back earlier generations of women'
- John Downing: 'Tenacity, wit and mischief were the trademarks of great broadcaster Marian Finucane'
- Barbara Scully: 'Marian Finucane was a warm, intelligent trailblazer who gave us a voice and told our stories'
- Marian Finucane: Her legacy and most memorable moments
- 'She invented Liveline' - Joe Duffy leads tributes to Marian Finucane