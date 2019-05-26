Maria Bailey's personal injury claim caused 'reputational damage' for Fine Gael - Varadkar

Ms Bailey sought a personal injury claim against Dublin's The Dean hotel over a fall from a swing.

The Dun Laoghaire TD has since dropped her claim.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's This Week, Mr Varadkar said that Ms Bailey's claim was brought up when local election candidates were canvassing over the past week.

"I have always taken the view that this was a private matter. She sought this case before she was TD and it's a case that she took without any consultation with the Fine Gael party.

"But certainly a lot of our candidates have said to me that it had come up on the doors and did us some reputational damage it's hard to quantify that though."

"I think she has now withdrawn the case and I will have a chance to speak with her next week, I haven't had a chance to do that this week. I'd prefer to do that first," concluded Varadkar.

