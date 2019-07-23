News Irish News

Tuesday 23 July 2019

Maria Bailey to lose €9,500 Oireachtas role as Taoiseach demotes TD following 'swing-gate' controversy

Dropped the case: Maria Bailey had made a claim alleging she was injured falling from a swing in a bar of a hotel. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Kevin Doyle

Maria Bailey is to lose her €9,500 a year position as chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee as punishment for her compensation case over a fall from a swing.

More to follow...

Online Editors

