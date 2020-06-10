Maria Bailey loses complaint against RTÉ radio segment

Former Fine Gael Deputy Maria Bailey has had a complaint about an item concerning her on RTE’s Today Show with Sean O’Rourke rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

She lodged a complaint with the BAI about a segment of the show which was broadcast on November 15, 2019 and included details of a statement issued by Fine Gael.

She had been at the centre of the ‘Swing-gate’ controversy last May after issuing legal proceedings against a Dublin hotel after a fall from a swing during a night out Her compensation claim was subsequently dropped.

Ms Bailey took issue with a panel discussion that took place in November about her de-selection as a Fine Gael candidate in the wake of the incident.

According to her complaint, one of the panellists referred to defrauding insurance while another contributor spoke about exaggerated insurance claims. Ms Bailey said these were “untrue and damaging comments”. She was not found to have made a fraudulent claim.

She was also unhappy with the presenter’s comments about a past matter relating to her expenses. Ms Bailey said this was a separate matter and not under review. The broadcaster spoke about a statement issued by Fine Gael at the time but not reference her own press release.

She added that she felt “inaccurate comments” made throughout the segment were presented as fact and were not challenged by the presenter. She said that this was not fair or objective.

In response, RTE said that segment of the programme is a weekly “robust review” of current affairs. While her being deselected as a party candidate was discussed, the broadcaster believed the matter also involved a wider debate regarding insurance claims.

At the time, the broadcaster stated twice that she was not being accused of fraud and also stood over the references to a statement made by An Taoiseach’s statement. Ms Bailey was also invited onto the programme afterwards to address any concerns she had.

RTE did not accept that she was defamed by the broadcaster.

Considering her complaint, the BAI committee accepted that “more clarity” could have been provided regarding the panel’s comments on fraud.

“However, when taken as a whole, the Committee determined that the subject matter was treated fairly and presented in an objective manner,” it added.

“The programme did not infringe the Code and, as such, the complaint was rejected.”

Online Editors