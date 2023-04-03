March was wettest on record according to provisional data from Met Éireann

Braving the rain on Grafton Street in Dublin last week. Photo: Collins

March was the wettest month in the last 83 years, according to provisional statistics from Met Éireann.

Last month, 173.3 millimeters of rain fell across Ireland - 169pc of the 1981 to 2010 Long-Term Average (LTA) data.

This was the rainiest March on the forecaster’s records. Met Éireann said the previous wettest March was in 2019.

Meanwhile the wettest March on record followed the fourth driest February ever recorded.

Some parts of the country witnessed the driest February in over half a century.

Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford recorded only 7.4mm of rainfall in February. This was the lowest amount in the country.

Further details are expected to be released tomorrow as part of the March Climate Statement.

Provisional figures also highlighted that the UK witnessed its rainiest March in over 40 years.

Up to March 30, statistics showed that 111.3mm of rainfall was recorded that month. That is 91pc more than the average.

Wales and Northern Ireland also had one of their top 10 rainiest Marches on record, the data revealed.

Wales recorded 197.5mm of rain, 91pc more than its long-term average. And Northern Ireland witnessed 137.4mm rainfall, 58pc over the average.

The only place in Britain to buck the trend was Scotland, where rainfall was 128.7mm, just 3pc above normal data.

The rainy weather continues tonight with patchy outbreaks and drizzle from the east of the country overnight, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will drop to between 3C and 7C tonight and by tomorrow there will be more rain in the afternoon. The wet weather will spread nationwide by early tomorrow night.

Temperatures will range from 10 to 13C by day with a moderate to fresh south westerly breeze.

There will be more rain on Wednesday. However, by Thursday the sunshine will have returned, making way for a pleasant spring day. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 13C.