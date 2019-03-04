March is set to be "the month of many weathers" as the cold and showery weather will continue after Storm Freya's unexpected snow showers.

March is set to be "the month of many weathers" as the cold and showery weather will continue after Storm Freya's unexpected snow showers.

March 'to be the month of many weathers' as Storm Freya hits with unexpected heavy snow

Thousands of motorists were caught up in traffic chaos and passengers were caught at Dublin Airport yesterday after unexpected snow and sleet hit parts of the country.

The heavy snowfall caused "extremely poor" driving conditions, with some roads impassable and motorways closed, and significant traffic delays were caused on other routes.

A yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday morning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

The Status Yellow snow-ice warning was put in place from 4pm, and was later extended to the entire country to 8am this morning.

Met Eireann forecaster Joan Blackburn said that there is lying snow in places, and it will be a cold and showery day ahead.

"March is the month of many weathers and it certainly deserves that title," she told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"It will continue to be cold and showery with heavy rain showers and snow on higher ground with highest temperatures 5 - 8 degrees."

Hundreds of passengers sleeping overnight in #DublinAirport after their flights were delayed or cancelled. pic.twitter.com/nCF9nKW6hE — Paul Cullen (@paulcullenit) March 4, 2019 @Ryanair stuck in Dublin airport because you lot couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery , get it sorted pic.twitter.com/u05pJjI8Jl — Burchill (@ProSportsEd) March 3, 2019 @BBCBreaking Daughter has been stuck at Dublin Airport. She says it is chaos because 4 out of 5 de-icers broke. 15 full planes stuck on runway. Some for over 5 hours.Mostly Ryanair flights affected. No one knows what is going on and no one can get on or off a plane? pic.twitter.com/vxXAXybSes — Colette Jones (@jones_colette) March 3, 2019

"There will be further heavy showers overnight with lows tonight of 1 - 4 degrees."

The windy and rainy weather will continue tomorrow which will lead to some spot flooding, Ms Blackburn said.

#KILDARE Slippery conditions reported on parts of the M7 northbound. Slow down and take care. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 4, 2019 Icy conditions this morning around parts of Leinster and Tipperary; snow or slush may also linger on higher ground. Caution advised. Full updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/AAXlF0CgMo — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 4, 2019 It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users. https://t.co/X7SLQaNzRg #winterready pic.twitter.com/9Uj0LIAuHE — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 3, 2019

Cold, bright, blustery weather is anticipated throughout Wednesday and Thursday and the weekend is expected to be "unsettled and chilly".

Commuters were warned to take extra care this morning with roads in many parts still expected to be treacherous.

AA Roadwatch are reporting icy conditions this morning around parts of Leinster and Tipperary.

They said "snow or slush may also linger on higher ground" and have advised caution.

.@DublinAirport is open & operational. Some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules as a result of de-icing issues. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2019

Multiple minor road traffic collisions were reported during the morning rush hour - the bulk of which involved drivers skidding into ditches or rear-ending cars after being unable to stop in time due to ice. Worst hit were parts of Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry and Cork near the Galtee Mountains. Roads were described as treacherous in northern parts of the county, especially around Thurles, Nenagh and Roscrea. In Kerry, road conditions around Kenmare and Dingle were described as very challenging.

In Cork, the worst of the road conditions were on higher ground particularly around Mitchelstown in north Cork by the foothills of the Galtee Mountains.

Motorists were also urged to drive with caution around Watergrasshill and Upper Glanmire where ice patches were reported.

Dublin Airport said some airlines experienced delays as a result of having to de-ice. The airport released a statement on social media saying it is "open and operational" this morning.

"Some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules as a result of de-icing issues," they wrote.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Some passengers reported being caught at the airport for several hours. This morning all flights were operating as normal.

Forecast

Snow was originally forecast for areas of high ground above 200 metres. However, it fell in many low-lying areas, taking motorists by surprise.

Shortly before 6pm gardaí issued a traffic alert and advised people to exercise caution and reduce their speed in affected areas.

However, by that stage heavy snowfall on the M7 near Naas had already brought traffic almost to a standstill. One car caught fire on the hard shoulder late last night, adding to delays, but no one was hurt.

Driving conditions were described as poor on several major routes including the M4, while a collision on the M8 during the treacherous conditions resulted in gridlock.

Videos on social media last night showed snow ploughs being used to clear heavy snow on the M8 with fire engines following behind as they led out the traffic.

One motorist in the midlands told how he came across a number of serious crashes and saw cars being pulled out of ditches.

"Traffic was backed up in Portlaoise, and there were some pretty bad crashes.

"There were cars in the ditch, after Arles on the way to Stradbally there was a car on its roof. There was so much snow and ice on the ground, there was no grip on the tyres.

"It all fell very quickly, I left Carlow to get home and it took me over two-and-a-half hours, it normally takes an hour and 10 (minutes)."

AA Roadwatch reported very poor conditions through the Sally Gap - which was later closed - and Wicklow Gap, Co Wicklow, while three Allianz Hurling League fixtures were postponed.

Cork's Division 1A clash with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn was called off due to a waterlogged pitch following a pitch inspection. Waterford's Division 1B clash with Galway in Walsh Park was also postponed due to the weather and in Innovate Park, Wexford and Kilkenny was also called off after a pitch inspection.

Many local authorities had gritters out last night and were due out again this morning.

Met Éireann said frost and icy patches would clear this morning with showers becoming widespread, some heavy and of hail. There will be wintry falls on high ground. Temperatures will reach a high of 8C.

