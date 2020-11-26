Maradona was ‘unparalleled magician’ and ‘the greatest of them all’

In charge: Maradona, then Argentina’s coach, before a World Cup match against Nigeria in Johannesburg in June 2010. Photo: Carl Recine/ Action Images

Diego Maradona was hailed as the “greatest of them all” as the death of one of the most gifted, colourful and controversial footballers of all time drew an extraordinary outpouring of emotion from across the world.

The former Napoli and Barcelona forward, who inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, died aged 60 of a heart attack yesterday, three weeks after undergoing surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

Argentina declared three days of national mourning for one of its most beloved sons.

The country’s president, Alberto Fernandez, said: “You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of them all. Thank you for having existed, Diego. We are going to miss you all our lives.”

Many of today’s greatest footballers shared personal pictures of themselves with Maradona alongside heartfelt tributes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal forward, said: “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled.”

Napoli said they are considering renaming the San Paolo Stadium in honour of their greatest player, who helped them to two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Uefa Cup during seven years in southern Italy following his shock move from Barcelona in 1984.

The mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, said: “Diego Armando Maradona is dead, the most immense footballer of all time. Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius.”

Gary Lineker, who was on the losing England team when Maradona scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986, described him as “by some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time”.

For all Maradona’s extraordinary talent, his career and life were blighted by battles with cocaine and alcohol abuse and overeating.

In January, Maradona underwent surgery to stem bleeding in his stomach. Three weeks ago, he was admitted to hospital again.

His doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said Maradona was “not well psychologically” and had been “very sad for a week” and “didn’t want to eat”.

He subsequently underwent surgery on a blood clot in his brain before being discharged on November 11 to recover at home.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morlahas, had said the 60-year-old would continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency.

Nine ambulances arrived at Maradona’s house about midday yesterday in the opulent gated residential neighbourhood of San Andres, north of Buenos Aires.

Local reports said one of the nurses caring for him had raised the alarm after discovering he had suffered a suspected heart attack. It was reported that none of the paramedics who rushed to the house were able to do anything to save him.

He died four years to the day after one of his political heroes, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and 15 years to the day after another troubled but talented football folk hero, Belfast-born George Best, whom Maradona cited as one of his boyhood inspirations.

In Buenos Aires, people began pouring on to the streets to mourn the nation’s favourite son, gathering near his home; in Boca, the gritty barrio where he first became a star; and in the nearby city of La Plata, where he had recently been technical director for local team Gimnasia y Esgrima.

As well as many match-winning performances, Maradona charmed the world

with ball-juggling skills that he first showed off as a 12-year-old ball boy.

But the other side of Maradona surfaced in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, where he was sent home after failing a drugs test.

His last goal for Argentina came in that tournament against Greece in Boston and he celebrated by screaming angrily into a TV camera.

Pele, the Brazilian footballer who is considered one of the only players to have come close to Maradona’s skill level, was quick to pay tribute to the Argentine.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “What Diego has done for football, for making us fall in love with this beautiful game, is unique. Diego deserves our eternal gratitude for that.”

At club level, Maradona broke on to the scene with Buenos Aires’ Boca Juniors before playing in Spain with Barcelona. He was idolised in Italy after leading Napoli to their first ever Italian league title in 1987.

Maradona-inspired street art and graffiti in Naples have long been tourist attractions, but he later faced tax problems in the country, and in 2009 police seized his earrings in an effort to recover unpaid taxes while he was at a health clinic in northern Italy.

Maradona ended his playing career back in Argentina, returning to Boca.

He had a brief and controversy-packed spell as Argentine national team coach from 2008 to 2010 before club coaching in the Middle East and Mexico.

He had five acknowledged children from relationships with several women but there have been others who have also claimed he was their father. His daughter Giannina was married for four years to Argentine player Sergio Aguero, who is a striker for the English Premier League club Manchester City.

