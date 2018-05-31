Many hospitals failing to take precautions against killer superbug

Many hospitals are failing to implement key safety measures to protect patients from a potential killer superbug.

Inspectors visited seven hospitals to probe how they are enforcing the safety rules against CPE, which can have a mortality rate of more than 40-50pc among patients.

The inspections are the first to be conducted by HIQA following the declaration of a National Public Health Emergency Plan to address CPE. “A key control measure identified by the HSE to effectively manage this issue is the need to screen certain patients for colonisation with CPE.

“Knowing if a patient is colonised with CPE allows hospitals to better reduce the risk of these patients going on to develop CPE infection during the course of their medical treatment,” said HIQA. Given the critical importance of this measure, HIQA said it was very concerned to find that only two hospitals out of the seven inspected in the first three months of 2018 were in full compliance with the HSE CPE screening guideline that was current at the time of the inspection.

“Given that the threat associated with CPE has been declared a national public health emergency, HIQA considered this to be a significant risk to patients and in all cases escalated concerns to the hospitals and the HSE to seek assurances around how each hospital might ensure compliance with the HSE’s own guidelines. “In each of the five hospitals that were not meeting the HSE’s guidelines, measures to address the gap identified by HIQA were proposed."

Hospitals which are failing to comply include: Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Co Offaly

Portiuncula University Hospital Ballinasloe, Co. Galway

Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dublin

St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Cork

Hospitals which are in compliance

Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinsaloe

Eye and Ear Hospital , Dublin.

